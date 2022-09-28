Sticks, batons not allowed in processions, rallies: DMP

Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 September, 2022, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 28 September, 2022, 08:28 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has imposed restriction on bringing sticks, batons or similar domestic weapons to any kind of gathering including political processions and rallies.

"We have seen that there is a problem centring sticks in several places. So sticks cannot be taken to a protest as it is impossible to say who is bringing them for what purpose," DMP Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime and Operations) AKM Hafiz Akhter said in response to a question from journalists at a press conference organised at DMP Media Center on Wednesday (28 September).

He cited the issue of public safety in this regard and said sticks at a procession are also a threat to the police.

Regarding increased political violence and killings among BNP, Awami League and their student wings, the DMP official said that all the DCs have been instructed to not allow batons and flags tied to sticks to any meeting to curb the threat of violence.

"Besides, if the national flag bearing stick in a procession falls somewhere, the flag is insulted," he added.

Denying BNP's allegation of not allowing them to rally, Hafiz said, "We allow political and non-political programmes. Local DCs give different feedback if we think it might be risky. Sometimes several organisations or groups apply for permission for programmes at same place. Then we reject applications for civil protection."

He added said that the police remained silent in almost all the programmes of BNP.

