50,000 tonnes of onion coming from India: Hasan Mahmud

The foreign minister at an event organised by 'Rangunia Samity, Dhaka' at the LD Hall premises in the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban premises on 24 Feb. Photo: UNB

Around 50,000 metric tonnes of onion are coming to the country from India, Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud said today (24 February).

"Some onions will enter the market before Ramadan. The market is fairly stable now," he said while responding to reporters' questions after attending an event organised by 'Rangunia Samity, Dhaka' at the LD Hall premises in the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban premises.

He also said the government would take all necessary steps against the dishonest syndicates to keep the market stable.

"In the election manifesto, we mentioned that the price of essential commodities should be within the purchasing capacity of the people. That is our priority. We have been working on that since the beginning of this government's journey," he added.

The minister said the unscrupulous market syndicate increases prices of essentials on various pretexts.

"We have seen the recovery of 150,000 eggs from a cold storage. Onion crisis was created in the past. Again, when onions were imported from abroad, rotten onions stored in the storage had to be thrown away. Our government will take all measures against such syndicates," said Hasan.

He also said it is also true that those who want to bring down the government are also associated with this syndicate.

"But as you can see, the market is fairly stable. Not only the wholesalers, but also the retailers tend to make a little more profit," he said, adding that they have asked people to be aware of it.

Asked about BNP leader Nazrul Islam Khan's claim that the current government will be changed, the foreign minister said the government will definitely change after five years.

"Then there will be elections in the country, and a new government will be formed. I hope Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will be the head of that government by the people's votes," he said.

Attending the event as chief guest, the foreign minister praised the activities and various regular arrangements of Rangunia Samity, Dhaka.

Rangunia Samiti, Dhaka President Md. Ghiyas Uddin Khan presided over the event.

Whip Saimum Sarwar Kamal, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen, Chittagong Samity-Dhaka President Mohammad Muslim Chowdhury and General Secretary Engineer Ujjwal Mallik joined the program as special guests.

Leaders of the Rangunia Samity handed over a memento to the foreign minister.

Later, the minister unveiled the Samity's souvenir along with the organisers and guests.