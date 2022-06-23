Steps addressing sacrificial cattle shortage in 3 divisions announced

Highlights:

No additional fees for cattle sold directly from farms

Refund option for unsatisfied customers in government's digital cattle market

Control room at the fisheries and livestock ministry to help cattle sellers

There is a shortage of sacrificial animals in Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions compared to the demand during the Eid-ul-Azha, but that will be met by bringing cattle from the divisions with surpluses, said sources at the Department of Livestock Services.

The Department of Livestock held a meeting on Thursday to ensure the supply and free movement of sacrificial animals in different districts and announced different measures in this regard.

Sources at the livestock department said there are around 1.21 crore animals suitable for sacrifice in the country, against the demand of 97.75 lakh.

However, there is a shortage of 15.37 lakh animals in Dhaka division, 22,000 animals in Chattogram, and two lakh animals in Sylhet compared to the demand.

Meanwhile, there is a surplus of 25 lakh sacrificial cattle in Rajshahi division, 4.78 lakh in Khulna, 1.76 lakh in Barishal, 7.67 lakh in Rangpur, and 1.84 lakh in Mymensingh compared to the demand.

At the meeting, officials of the Ministry of Livestock said the law enforcement agencies and the Roads and Highways Department will take measures to ensure a smooth transportation of animals from divisions with surpluses to the areas where there is shortage.

At the meeting, Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim said, "We will take steps to ensure that there is no obstacle in the smooth transportation of sacrificial animals."

The minister said no additional fees can be charged for cattle sold directly from the farms or on the roads.

Besides, no farm cattle can be unloaded at a market forcibly while it is being transported.

The minister also said the authorities concerned will hold meetings on payment systems with the Bangladesh Bank to ensure that the cattle sellers can keep their money safe.

Mentioning that the government will launch a digital cattle haat this year too, the minister said, "This year the ICT Division is improving this system. If someone does not like a sacrificial animal after buying it, she will be able to take a refund by sending the cattle back."

Moreover, no cattle market will be allowed on the highways and the authorities have to ensure that there are veterinary doctors at every cattle haat.

A control room will be opened in the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock to solve problems faced by the cattle sellers, said the minister.

Regarding the livestock in flood-affected Sylhet and Sunamganj, the minister said the flood did not harm the cattle in those areas much.

"This year there was no scenario where cattle were washed away in floods. When the water recedes, there will be normal cattle markets in those areas," said the minister, adding that the authorities are planning to provide assistance to the farmers in the flood-affected areas.

Sources said 18 temporary and one permanent cattle market will be set up in Dhaka this year. It is expected that the number of cattle haats across the country will exceed 1,800.