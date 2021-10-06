SSC syllabus will not be shortened further: Dipu Moni

SSC syllabus will not be shortened further: Dipu Moni

Education minister advises students to concentrate more on their studies

TBS Report
06 October, 2021, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 06 October, 2021, 02:57 pm
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: Collected
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: Collected

The syllabus for this year's Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations will not be shortened further, said Education Minister Dipu Moni.

"The existing syllabus will not be revised anymore," she said while criticising the students' demand to make the already short syllabus more concise.

The minister made the remarks while addressing the press at the Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) on Wednesday.

With a curtailed number of subject-wise tests and shortened syllabuses, this year's SSC and Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSC) exams are set to begin on 14 November and 2 December respectively.

Advising the students to concentrate more on their studies, the minister said, "Any protest regarding this matter will not affect our decision."

SSC and its equivalent exams are usually held in February and HSC in April. The government had to defer this year's SSC, HSC, and equivalent examinations due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Last year, the results of HSC examinees were determined on the basis of their previous SSC and JSC results while students of other classes got promoted to the next classes automatically.

