SSC student dies after falling off building in Dhaka's Khilgaon

A SSC student died after falling off the seventh floor of a building in Khilgaon area in the capital on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Mobasshar Hossain,16, son of Abdul Ghafur of Baliakandi village of Senbag upazila of Noakhali district.

He appeared in the SSC examination from Noakhali Baliakandi Nabakrishna High School this year.

Around 10:30 pm, Mobasshar accidentally fell from the balcony of the seventh floor and got seriously injured.

Later, the doctors at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) declared him dead around 2.30 am.

DMCH camp police inspector Bachchu Mia said the body was sent to the hospital morgue for post-mortem.