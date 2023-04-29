SSC, equivalent exams to begin tomorrow

The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations for 2023 will begin on Sunday (30 April).

According to the Ministry of Education, a total of 20,72,163 candidates are likely to sit for this year's SSC and equivalent exams.

In order to ensure a fair and peaceful environment no one except the candidates will be allowed within 200 yards of the examination halls during the examinations, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) said in a press release on 27 April.

Meanwhile, all coaching centres in the country will remain closed from 26 April to 23 May for holding the examinations smoothly, said Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni on Tuesday.

Dipu Moni said that the examinations will be held on a short syllabus this year.