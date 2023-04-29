SSC, equivalent exams to begin tomorrow

Bangladesh

UNB
29 April, 2023, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 29 April, 2023, 02:39 pm

Related News

SSC, equivalent exams to begin tomorrow

UNB
29 April, 2023, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 29 April, 2023, 02:39 pm
Representational image. Photo: Collected.
Representational image. Photo: Collected.

The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations for 2023 will begin on Sunday (30 April).

According to the Ministry of Education, a total of 20,72,163 candidates are likely to sit for this year's SSC and equivalent exams.

In order to ensure a fair and peaceful environment no one except the candidates will be allowed within 200 yards of the examination halls during the examinations, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) said in a press release on 27 April.

Meanwhile, all coaching centres in the country will remain closed from 26 April to 23 May for holding the examinations smoothly, said Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni on Tuesday.

Dipu Moni said that the examinations will be held on a short syllabus this year.

Top News

SSC / Education Ministry / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sadman Yeasar Alam. Sketch: TBS

Grading goodness: Food labels for healthier choices and compliance

16h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Memo to Zuckerberg: Be like Satya Nadella

4h | Panorama
Located in the heart of Gulshan 2, The Grove Bistro presents a thrilling ambience of music, lighting and décor. Photo: Courtesy

The Grove Bistro: A unique gastronomy experience within a Mediterranean decor

4h | Food
Each family can fetch up to Tk8,000-Tk10,000 per month from selling their clay products. Photo: Nusmila Lohani.

The secluded lives of Rudra para's clay potters

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Story of Inventing GPS

Story of Inventing GPS

2h | TBS Science
How the stock market was before the independence

How the stock market was before the independence

4h | TBS Markets
A day in the kingdom of guns

A day in the kingdom of guns

19h | TBS Stories
Which movie is more interesting among the audience?

Which movie is more interesting among the audience?

20h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Crime

Motorcyclists fined Tk71,000 for violating traffic rules on Padma Bridge

2
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Russian President Vladimir putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend the BRICS summit in Brasilia, Brazil November 13, 2019/ Reuters
Global Economy

Brics draws membership requests from 19 nations before summit

3
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Matarbari welcomes the largest vessel ever arriving at the country

4
Photo: Courtesy
Corporates

Gold Kinen: Bangladesh’s first certified 22-Karat gold app, providing digital access to physical gold

5
File Photo/ TBS
Bangladesh

Storm, thundershowers likely in 20 districts including Dhaka, Ctg: Met office

6
Indrajit Kumar. Sketch: TBS
Thoughts

Bangladesh economy: A case of 'development miracle'