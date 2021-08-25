Spraying kerosene of Tk50 can save Tk5 lakh fine: DNCC Mayor 

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
25 August, 2021, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 25 August, 2021, 02:03 pm

Related News

Spraying kerosene of Tk50 can save Tk5 lakh fine: DNCC Mayor 

TBS Report 
25 August, 2021, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 25 August, 2021, 02:03 pm
File image
File image

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Md Atiqul Islam has said that the owners of under-construction buildings will not have to pay a fine of Tk5 lakh by spraying kerosene worth Tk50 to destroy Aedes larvae.

The mayor made the remarks after virtually joining the 11th inter-ministerial meeting on mosquito-borne diseases prevention across the country in the meeting room of the local government department at the secretariat on Wednesday. 

"We are all trying…we are working to raise awareness about dengue. We have planned how we can do vector management throughout the year. Everyone should keep their house clean. We will send a proposal to the Minister of Local Government for integrated vector management to consider it," he said.

Atiqul Islam said, 'We think we can secure the city through integrated vector management. More dengue larvae are being found in the under-construction houses. Owners of some buildings are being fined Tk5 lakh for finding larvae. But if they spray kerosene, they do not have to pay the fine."
 
"We have imposed a fine of Tk60 lakh so far," the mayor said adding that "We are all on the field, we will be on the field."

Another dengue patient died and 258 more were admitted to hospitals across the country in the last 24 hours until Tuesday morning.

Currently, a total of 1,077 dengue patients are taking treatment at different hospitals across the country.

Among them, 988 patients were being treated in Dhaka hospitals and the rest in hospitals in other districts.

Since January this year, 8,575 people have been diagnosed with dengue and 7,458 have recovered.    

Although dengue cases were low since January, those suddenly spiked in July and jumped higher in August this year.

The country saw 12 dengue related deaths in July and 26 this month taking the total fatalities to 38 in the current year.
 

Top News / Health

DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam / Dengue / aedes larvae

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Ikebana: The art of Japanese flower arrangement

Ikebana: The art of Japanese flower arrangement

21h | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Dengue outbreak amid Covid-19 pandemic, an insult to injury

TBS Current Affairs: Dengue outbreak amid Covid-19 pandemic, an insult to injury

21h | Videos
Jamila Begum: Housewife turns butcher

Jamila Begum: Housewife turns butcher

1d | Videos
TBS World: Afghan female athletes fear for their lives

TBS World: Afghan female athletes fear for their lives

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes
Economy

Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes

2
False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks
Banking

False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks

3
100 Japnaese companies to invest 1B in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

100 Japnaese companies to invest 1B in Bangladesh

4
Telecom regulator selects firm to audit Banglalink
Telecom

Telecom regulator selects firm to audit Banglalink

5
File photo of Sonia Mehjabin and Masukur Rahman/Courtesy
Bangladesh

Travel ban for Eorange owner, husband 

6
Evaly’s actual debt higher than BB’s finding
Economy

Evaly’s actual debt higher than BB’s finding