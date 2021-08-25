Spraying kerosene of Tk50 can save Tk5 lakh fine: DNCC Mayor 

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Md Atiqul Islam has said that the owners of under-construction buildings will not have to pay a fine of Tk5 lakh by spraying kerosene worth Tk50 to destroy Aedes larvae.

The mayor made the remarks after virtually joining the 11th inter-ministerial meeting on mosquito-borne diseases prevention across the country in the meeting room of the local government department at the secretariat on Wednesday.

"We are all trying…we are working to raise awareness about dengue. We have planned how we can do vector management throughout the year. Everyone should keep their house clean. We will send a proposal to the Minister of Local Government for integrated vector management to consider it," he said.

Atiqul Islam said, 'We think we can secure the city through integrated vector management. More dengue larvae are being found in the under-construction houses. Owners of some buildings are being fined Tk5 lakh for finding larvae. But if they spray kerosene, they do not have to pay the fine."



"We have imposed a fine of Tk60 lakh so far," the mayor said adding that "We are all on the field, we will be on the field."

Another dengue patient died and 258 more were admitted to hospitals across the country in the last 24 hours until Tuesday morning.

Currently, a total of 1,077 dengue patients are taking treatment at different hospitals across the country.

Among them, 988 patients were being treated in Dhaka hospitals and the rest in hospitals in other districts.

Since January this year, 8,575 people have been diagnosed with dengue and 7,458 have recovered.

Although dengue cases were low since January, those suddenly spiked in July and jumped higher in August this year.

The country saw 12 dengue related deaths in July and 26 this month taking the total fatalities to 38 in the current year.

