Spirits of 5 August and 7 November intertwined: Golam Parwar

A discussion meeting marking the National Revolution and Solidarity Day, organised by Jamaat’s Dhaka South unit at the party’s office in the capital’s Paltan today. Photo: Courtesy

The spirit of Bangladesh's historical 7 November revolution and the student-led mass uprising of 5 August share a common thread, representing a unified stance against authoritarianism and foreign dominance, said Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary General Prof Mia Golam Parwar today (7 November).

Referring to the 5 August uprising, he emphasised that Bangladesh's youth demonstrated the same resolve to protect democracy and sovereignty that drove the 7 November revolution in 1975.

"Today, we celebrate 7 November at a time when students and citizens sparked a mass revolution against authoritarianism. The spirit of 7 November and the 5 August movement are woven together," he said while addressing a discussion, marking the National Revolution and Solidarity Day, organised by Jamaat's Dhaka South unit at the party's office in the capital's Paltan.

Parwar recounted how the sepoy-people revolution in 1975 pushed back against oppressive governance, restoring multi-party democracy and re-establishing citizens' rights to food and vote.

"For true liberation of democracy and the people, we need another revolution based on Islamic ideals that will shape the future of this nation," he said.

Parwar concluded that only by following the principles of Islamic ideology can Bangladesh achieve the democratic freedom and societal liberation its people deserve.

In his address as chair, Jamaat Dhaka South unit's Ameer Nurul Islam Bulbul emphasised the sepoy and people rose together on 7 November, 1975, to defend Bangladesh's sovereignty and democracy from political overreach.

"The spirit of 7 November represents a united struggle against oppression and imperialism. Just as our countrymen protected the nation on 7 November, the student-led mass uprising of 5 August has again safeguarded the country's future," he asserted.

Bulbul reiterated Jamaat's commitment to standing with the people, adding, "Bangladesh's 18 crore people are entrusted to Jamaat. We are prepared to give our lives for the people and the country."