Spinning mill godown catches fire in N'ganj

A fire broke out in a godown of a spinning mill at Meghna Ghat of Sonargaon in Narayanganj on Thursday (17 March).

The fire started around 4:30pm in a godown of Shan Fabrics Ltd

On information, seven units of fire tenders rushed to the spot and are trying to bring the blaze under control, said Md Shahjahan Shikdar, deputy assistant director (media cell) of Fire Service and Civil Defence Headquarters.

However, no casualties have been reported so far and the origin of the fire is yet to be known, he said.