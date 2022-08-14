Special 'striking force' to evict illegal structures in Ctg

Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) is going to deploy a special "striking force" to evict illegal structures from roads and footpaths.

Mayor Rezaul Karim Chowdhury on Sunday announced that the special team will launch operations from this week.

"The city corporation conducts eviction drives on a regular basis. But these illegal structures are erected again and the roads got occupied within a few days of eviction. To put an end to these irregularities, the city corporation is going to launch the 'striking force'," the mayor said.

He said that the special team will regularly visit the evicted sites, monitor them and report these matters to the chief cleaning officer of the city corporation.

It will take immediate action if any reoccupation is found, he added.

Mayor Rezaul Karim said, "No illegal occupants will be allowed on footpaths and roads. We will evict them no matter how powerful they are and ensure that they do not reoccupy. I will do whatever it takes to restore the beauty of the city."



