Special show to commemorate Aug 21 grenade attack

Bangladesh

UNB
21 August, 2021, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 21 August, 2021, 01:06 pm

Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy is hosting a three-day special visual arts show to commemorate the 17th anniversary of the August 21 grenade massacre in Dhaka.

Titled 'August Repeated Attempts', the programme at Nandan Mancha, starting Saturday, will showcase the graphic representation of the gruesome attack on an anti-terror rally of the Awami League in Dhaka's Bangabandhu Avenue on August 21, 2004.

Curated by Avijit Chowdhury and conceptualised by BSA Director General Liaquat Ali Lucky, the show will feature the performances of Sujon Mahabub, Sadia Brishti, Amrin Promi, Sobuj, Humayra Neer, Munjerin, Rony, Anuradha, Shagor, Mong Shen, Anik, Bishal, Jobaer and Arnab.

"Annually organised since 2016, this special visual arts show will also mark the reopening of such programmes at the academy after the nationwide shutdown due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic since April 5," BSA Public Relations Officer Hasan Mahmud told UNB.

BSA Secretary Asaduzzaman is in charge of the visual arts show, supported by the Ministry of Cultural Affairs. It will be supervised by BSA Fine Arts department director Syeda Mahbuba Karim.

Saturday marks the 17th anniversary of the heinous attack, aimed at current Prime Minister and then opposition leader Sheikh Hasina who was addressing a crowd of 20,000 people from the back of a truck at the venue.

At least 24 people were killed, including Sheikh Hasina's bodyguard Mahbubur Rahman and Awami League Women's Affairs Secretary Ivy Rahman, and around 300 others injured.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina narrowly escaped the attack with an ear injury.

