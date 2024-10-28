Special cell formed for preserving history of July-August revolution

Bangladesh

Student representatives Abdullah Salehin Ayon and Cynthia Jahan Ayesha, and one representative from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting's Press Information Department (PID) are members of the cell

Students of different institutions protest demanding the reinstatement of the 2018 circular cancelling quotas in recruitment in government jobs on 4 July 2024. File Photo: Mehedi Hasan/TBS
Students of different institutions protest demanding the reinstatement of the 2018 circular cancelling quotas in recruitment in government jobs on 4 July 2024. File Photo: Mehedi Hasan/TBS

The government has established a "special cell" to preserve the history of the July-August mass revolution.

The decision was formalised through an office order issued by the Cabinet Division today (28 October).

The special cell will be led by a ten-member team headed by an official at the rank of additional secretary or joint secretary.

"To preserve the history of the student and people's revolution of July-August, finalise a complete list of the martyrs and the injured, provide medical treatment for the injured, and assist their families, this 'special cell related to the mass uprising' was formed under the Health Services Division based on the decision of the advisory council meeting held on 17 October," the order reads.

Student representatives Abdullah Salehin Ayon and Cynthia Jahan Ayesha, and one representative from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting's Press Information Department (PID) are members of the cell.

According to the office order, the special cell will support injured individuals in receiving proper medical treatment in hospitals and assist the families of martyrs and the injured. Additionally, it will help the Ministry of Health in arranging overseas treatment if needed for seriously injured individuals.

The special cell will also assist in the creation of documentaries or informational films about the July-August revolution, verify media reports on the matter, and take corrective actions if any false information is found. The cell will issue protest notes to present accurate information.

Funding for the cell's operations will be drawn from grants allocated by the Finance Division to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, with the Finance Division providing the necessary funds.

The Cabinet Secretary and the Senior Secretary of the Health Services Division will supervise the activities of the special cell regularly, as stated in the office order.

Previously, on 15 August, the Health Services Division had formed a committee to draft a policy for treating the injured during the uprising and assisting the families of martyrs, as well as to create a complete list of the identities of the martyrs and the injured.

