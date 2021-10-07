Speaker off to Rome to attend Pre-COP26 parliamentary conference

File Photo: Speaker of the Jatiya Sangsad Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury/UNB
File Photo: Speaker of the Jatiya Sangsad Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury/UNB

Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury left here for Italian capital Rome early today to participate in two-day Pre-COP26 parliamentary conference scheduled to begin on Friday.

A Bangladesh parliamentary delegation led by the Speaker left Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport here at 1:40am last night, an official release said today.

The other members of the delegation include Whip Iqbalur Rahim MP, Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Food Dipankar Talukder MP, Jafar Alam MP and Secretary of the Jatiya Sangsad secretariat KM Abdus Salam.

Parliament secretariat officials were present at the airport to sea off the Speaker and her entourage members.

After wrapping up her visit to Rome, Dr Chaudhury will also join the 3rd Eurasian Women's Forum at Saint Petersburg in Russia as the event is scheduled to be held on October 13-15.

The Speaker is expected to return home on October 17.

Whip Iqbalur Rahim, MP, Adiba Anjum Mita MP and Khodeza Nasrin Akhter Hossen MP, among others, will participate in the forum meeting.

During her tour in both the countries, the Speaker will be accompanied by her husband Syed Istiaque Hossen.

