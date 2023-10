Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury on Sunday nominated a five-member panel of chairmen for the 25th session of the 11th parliament.

The panel members are Abdus Shahid, Dhirendra Debanath Shambhu, Tanvir Shakil Joy, Kazi Firoz Rashid and Nargis Rahman.

The speaker announced their names at the beginning of the session.

They will conduct the proceedings of Parliament in chronological order in absence of the speaker and the deputy speaker.