South-west bound passengers travelling on foot prior to strict lockdown

People in thousands have started to leave Dhaka and its adjacent districts to reach their hometowns ahead of the strict lockdown beginning Monday.

On Saturday, a huge rush of south-west bound passengers was seen on the Dhaka-Aricha highway and at Paturia-Daulatdia Ghat in Shibalay upazila of Manikganj.

As long-haul public transports remain suspended due to ongoing movement curbs, many of the homebound people were travelling on foot, while others were using rickshaws, vans, motorcycles and personal vehicles to reach their destinations.

This exodus is increasing the risk of further spread of the coronavirus, said concerned people.

Even though law enforcers were sending the transports back from the Paturia-Daulatdia Ghat, many people were travelling on foot to go to their village homes showing various excuses to the police and magistrates deployed there.

Firoz Mia, a worker of a hotel in Gazipur's Konabari, said his employer had paid him and his fellow workers their due salaries and suggested they go to their hometowns. "Therefore, I have no way except going home," he said.

Tenth grader Sharna said, "Schools have been closed for one and a half years. I came to Savar in search of a job in garments but couldn't find any. Now, there is no way but to return home, as there is no chance of getting any job amid strict lockdown."

A driver of a personal vehicle, on condition of anonymity, told The Business Standard that he has been carrying passengers on the highways at no specific fare. Fares are set on the basis of bargaining with passengers, he added.

Monirul Islam, officer-in-charge of Golra highway police, said, "There are several check posts in Dhaka-Aricha highway, but people are travelling on foot showing various reasons."

A number of officials suggested a complete shutdown of the Paturia-Aricha Ghat to control the rush of homebound people.

Zillur Rahman, deputy general manager (DGM) of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC) Aricha office said 12 ferries on Paturia- Doulatdia route and three in Aricha-Kazihata route are operating for emergency services.

"Some south-west bound people are travelling through these ferries," he added.