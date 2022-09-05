South Korea opens infrastructure cooperation centre in Dhaka

Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 September, 2022, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 05 September, 2022, 03:23 pm

Related News

South Korea opens infrastructure cooperation centre in Dhaka

As of September 2022, five infrastructure projects are in the pipeline under G2G framework between Bangladesh and South Korea: Meghna Bridge, Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway, Dhaka Circular Railway, Matabari-Madunaghat 400kV Transmission Line, and Purbachal New Town Electrical Distribution Line

TBS Report
05 September, 2022, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 05 September, 2022, 03:23 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The opening ceremony of Korea-Bangladesh Infrastructure Cooperation Center (KBICC) was held in Dhaka on Monday (5 September).

KBICC is a branch office of "Korea Overseas Infrastructure and Urban Development Corporation" (KIND), the Korean government's agency dedicated to promoting and enhancing infrastructure development cooperation with partner countries, said a press release. 

KIND's main counterpart in Bangladesh is Public Private Partnership Authority (PPPA) as it promotes Korean engineering and construction companies' participation in Bangladesh infrastructure projects through PPP scheme.

A number of high-ups from both countries joined the occasion to celebrate the opening of KBICC, including Lee Jang-keun, the ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Bangladesh, Lee Kang-hoon, CEO of KIND, Muhammad Ibrahim, CEO of PPPA, and Mostafa Kamal, the president of Korea-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industries (KBCCI).

"Policy for Implementing PPP Projects through G2G Partnership" issued by PPPA in 2017 laid the foundation for PPP collaboration between KIND and PPPA as Bangladesh government aims at developing and upgrading public infrastructures with foreign private investors through G2G framework with partner countries.

Since the MOU signed between KIND and PPPA of Bangladesh in April 2019, the two authorities have held four rounds of annual "Korea-Bangladesh Joint PPP Platform Meeting" to list G2G-based cooperative infrastructure projects in Bangladesh.

As of September 2022, five infrastructure projects are in the pipeline under G2G framework between the two countries: Meghna Bridge, Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway, Dhaka Circular Railway, Matabari-Madunaghat 400kV Transmission Line, and Purbachal New Town Electrical Distribution Line.

In a congratulatory message, Ambassador Lee said "The opening of KBICC indicates to which direction Korea-Bangladesh relations is moving forward. It also demonstrates Korea's strong commitment to infrastructure development of one of the fastest growing economies in the world, and it signifies huge potential in this area between the two nations. With the state-of-the-art technology and ample experiences in infrastructure development, Korea will continue to stand by Bangladesh in its journey toward infrastructure powerhouse."

The Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Dhaka said, "With the opening of KBICC, it is expected that PPP collaboration between the two countries will further be reinforced as field-based approach and smoother communication between relevant authorities as well as private sectors are enabled."

Top News / Infrastructure

south korea

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Google Pixel 6a: Is it worth the hype?

5h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Sharollo: Bringing creativity and art to accessories

4h | Brands
The land tea workers were given to live on was registered as the land of the company. For hundreds of years, the ownership of the land changed, but never in the favour of the workers. Photo: Mostafijur Rahman/TBS

Prime Minister’s pledge could end centuries of bonded labour for tea workers

6h | Panorama
Tanveer Ahmed posed for a photo at his Banani office with the company&#039;s flagship mobile game Dragon Village recently. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The country’s first mobile game developer company took root from a programming book bought from Nilkhet

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The West returning to coal-based power plants

The West returning to coal-based power plants

31m | Videos
Will mustard oil play a role in reducing edible oil crisis?

Will mustard oil play a role in reducing edible oil crisis?

1h | Videos
Boat journey in Rajshahi celebrating communal harmony

Boat journey in Rajshahi celebrating communal harmony

21h | Videos
Lyricist Gazi Mazharul Anwar no more

Lyricist Gazi Mazharul Anwar no more

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Chanchal Chowdhury in Karagaar. Photo: Collected
Splash

Chanchal Chowdhury to star in ‘Munna Bhai 3’?

2
Fuchka Bahar
Food

Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia

3
Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers
Economy

Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers

4
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Energy

Impact of tax cut on diesel price will be known in 2-3 days: BPC chairman

5
Nagad now gets NBFI licence to form subsidiary to legalise MFS operation
Banking

Nagad now gets NBFI licence to form subsidiary to legalise MFS operation

6
Police seize illegal battery-powered rickshaws and dump them at a corner on Tongi Bazar Road after a ban was imposed on the movements of such unsafe three-wheelers. The photo was taken on Saturday. PHOTO: RAJIB DHAR
Transport

Gazipur-Chandra traffic horror now an easy ride