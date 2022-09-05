South Korea opens infrastructure cooperation centre in Dhaka

The opening ceremony of Korea-Bangladesh Infrastructure Cooperation Center (KBICC) was held in Dhaka on Monday (5 September).

KBICC is a branch office of "Korea Overseas Infrastructure and Urban Development Corporation" (KIND), the Korean government's agency dedicated to promoting and enhancing infrastructure development cooperation with partner countries, said a press release.

KIND's main counterpart in Bangladesh is Public Private Partnership Authority (PPPA) as it promotes Korean engineering and construction companies' participation in Bangladesh infrastructure projects through PPP scheme.

A number of high-ups from both countries joined the occasion to celebrate the opening of KBICC, including Lee Jang-keun, the ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Bangladesh, Lee Kang-hoon, CEO of KIND, Muhammad Ibrahim, CEO of PPPA, and Mostafa Kamal, the president of Korea-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industries (KBCCI).

"Policy for Implementing PPP Projects through G2G Partnership" issued by PPPA in 2017 laid the foundation for PPP collaboration between KIND and PPPA as Bangladesh government aims at developing and upgrading public infrastructures with foreign private investors through G2G framework with partner countries.

Since the MOU signed between KIND and PPPA of Bangladesh in April 2019, the two authorities have held four rounds of annual "Korea-Bangladesh Joint PPP Platform Meeting" to list G2G-based cooperative infrastructure projects in Bangladesh.

As of September 2022, five infrastructure projects are in the pipeline under G2G framework between the two countries: Meghna Bridge, Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway, Dhaka Circular Railway, Matabari-Madunaghat 400kV Transmission Line, and Purbachal New Town Electrical Distribution Line.

In a congratulatory message, Ambassador Lee said "The opening of KBICC indicates to which direction Korea-Bangladesh relations is moving forward. It also demonstrates Korea's strong commitment to infrastructure development of one of the fastest growing economies in the world, and it signifies huge potential in this area between the two nations. With the state-of-the-art technology and ample experiences in infrastructure development, Korea will continue to stand by Bangladesh in its journey toward infrastructure powerhouse."

The Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Dhaka said, "With the opening of KBICC, it is expected that PPP collaboration between the two countries will further be reinforced as field-based approach and smoother communication between relevant authorities as well as private sectors are enabled."