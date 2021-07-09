Some constructions in Munshiganj were substandard: Ashrayan PD 

Many houses built under the Ashrayan project have either collapsed or become uninhabitable only days after the beneficiaries moved in. Photo: Collected

After the physical inspection of the newly built homes for the poor, a Prime Minister's Office (PMO) team led by the housing project director said initial information suggest some of the constructions in Munshiganj were substandard.

"The local administration and public representatives jointly implemented it, and provided more than 1.18 lakh people with homes. We appreciate it, and express our gratitude to them. But the initial information we got here suggest the construction of some houses was substandard," said Ashrayan-2 Project Director Mahbub Hossain in Munshiganj Friday.

The government's housing project for the poor even amid the pandemic is a monumental and praiseworthy accomplishment, but the complaints over project quality are disheartening, he added.

The prime minister's office (PMO) last week made five public officials including former Munshiganj upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) and assistant commissioner (AC land) officer-on-special duty (OSD) – considered a punishment position – on charge of questionable construction of the houses for the poor.

On Thursday, the PMO formed five teams to inquire about the irregularities by physical inspection at the project sites. The teams will verify whether the construction maintained the guidelines, design and quality, and also listen to the beneficiaries.

They will submit a report to the PMO after the inspection. On Friday noon, two of the teams visited the homes for the poor in Munshiganj.

Later, Mahbub told the journalists that the teams gradually would visit all the project sites in rural areas to verify the irregularity complaints.

"We will make a physical inspection first specially to the areas that made the headlines over the questionable constructions," he said.

"There is no reason to show any leniency to the accused," said Mahbub Hossain, adding, "This is the prime minister's project … the dream project since a new home for the poor means the beginning of a dream. Therefore, we will neither show any negligence, nor tolerate it."

He said the repair and reconstruction of some wobbly and flimsy houses have already begun.

The five PMO teams headed for rural districts on Friday morning as the project sites across the country were divided into five blocks.

The government listed around 5.92 lakh families across the country who either do not have any home or land, or have land but no home. All of them will be provided with government-built houses in phases.