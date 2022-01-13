Some 12 companies at DITF fined for irregularities

Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 January, 2022, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 13 January, 2022, 10:19 pm

Some 12 companies at Dhaka International Trade Fair (DITF) were fined some Tk36,000 for irregularities by the Directorate of National Consumers' Rights Protection.

The companies were fined for producing goods illegally, displaying expired products, and for not mentioning the price on product labels.

Each company was fined an amount between Tk2,000 to Tk5,000.

Deputy Director of the Directorate of National Consumers' Rights Protection Atia Sultana said any consumer can file a complaint if they had been deceived in any way by any company.

"If the allegations are proved to be right, we fine the companies and the complainant receives 25% of the fine," she added.

Like every year, the Directorate of National Consumers' Rights Protection is present at the DITF to ensure consumer protection. Consumers can file a complaint by directly visiting their temporary office at the main building at the fair or through virtual means.

