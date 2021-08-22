Solar-powered micro-grid launched in Kurigram char

Friendship, a social organisation, has launched the first solar-powered micro-grid in the remote char regions of Kurigram district in the northern part of Bangladesh.

The 54-kilowatt micro-grid will supply electricity to the people of Goynar Potol, an alluvial island (locally called char), of Nayerhat union in Chilmari upazila.

Nasrul Hamid, state minister for the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources, was the chief guest of the virtual inauguration ceremony on Sunday.

Currently, the solar-powered grid supplies electricity to 114 households, including the local market comprising 24 shops, a mosque, Friendship Legal Booth, which is an office where people can receive legal advice, Friendship primary school, Friendship weaving centre, and sewing centre.

The micro-grid will provide each of the households with enough wattage to power six lamps, two pedestal fans, a TV and a cell phone charger. More than 3,000 people in the char region are receiving the facilities.

Addressing the programme, Nasrul Hamid said the government promises to connect remote areas with electricity for marginalised communities' lives of dignity, opportunity and hope. This can be part of the solution in the char islands, where it is not possible to bring a dependable grid system or even to reach the grid system.

Electricity in this form can bring electric access solutions to the unreachable communities of Bangladesh. Solar electric grid is converted from direct current (DC) to alternating current (AC) and then distributed.

Response to the system has been extremely positive, the state minister added.

Friendship founder and executive director Runa Khan said it is one of the flagship locations of the organisation for its holistic, integrated development solutions that work together to alleviate poverty, empower people, save lives and implement climate actions for the people from marginalised communities.

This electrical microgrid was entirely funded by the ENGIE Foundation and designed with the technical support of volunteers from Energy Assistance France, the ENGIE Group's internal NGO, she added.

Eventually, all the inhabitants of Goynar Potol will be connected to the micro-grid.

Moreover, Friendship plans to install two irrigation pumps powered by renewable energy from the micro-grid.

Zakir Hossain MP, state minister, Ministry of Primary and Mass Education, MP Barrister Shameem Haider Patwary and S M Monirul Islam, deputy CEO & CFO of Infrastructure Development Company Limited (IDCOL), also attended the programme.