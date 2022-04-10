Sohel Taj marches towards Ganobhaban

Tanjim Ahmed Sohel Taj, former state minister for Home Affairs, has started march towards Ganobhaban to press home a three-point demand.

He started the march in front of the parliament in Manik Mia Avenue on Sunday (10 April).

Earlier on 7 April, he demanded that 10 April, the day the first Bangladesh government was formed, be declared "Republic Day" in a Facebook post.

Photo: TBS

He said the state will have to observe 3 November, the Jail Killing Day, as the "National Mourning Day".

Thirdly, the names, contributions and biographies of all the civil and military organisers, directors, martyrs and freedom fighters of the great Liberation War including four national leaders should be included in the textbooks and syllabuses of all levels with due dignity and importance.

Photo: TBS

"This is my own initiative. If any of you want to join, you can come. Or else, I will go alone - Joy Bangla," he wrote.