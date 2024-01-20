Smart land management will be ensured with honesty, transparency: Narayan

Bangladesh

BSS
20 January, 2024, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 20 January, 2024, 06:34 pm

Land Minister Narayan Chandra Chanda
Land Minister Narayan Chandra Chanda

Smart land management will be ensured soon with honesty and transparency, Land Minister Narayan Chandra Chanda said today. 

"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has set a mission to ensure smart land management and service for public welfare," he said while speaking at a reception hosted by Fultala Upazila unit of Awami League last night.

"Aiming at the mission, I will work with honesty, devotion and transparency and I am strongly determined to make the Ministry of Land into a service-oriented honest and experienced executive management," the minister said.    

The land minister also said, "I owe to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina as she gave me the 'Boat' symbol in the 12th Parliamentary Election. I will work my level best for the people who elected me in order to fulfil their hopes and dreams.

Later, he urged all the leaders and activists of Awami League to be united with a view to make the party stronger.

B M A Salam, vice-president of Khulna district unit of AL, presided over the meeting, while Mrinal Hazra, general secretary of Fultala upazila unit of AL, conducted it. 

Among others, AL leaders Professor Sarder Shafiullah, Rafiqul Islam, Sarder Abu Saleh, Bilkis Akter, Shahnewaz Zoarder and Sarder Monirul Islam, addressed the meeting.

Earlier, the minister, along with the Muhtamim Hazrat Mawlana Khaja Rofikuzzaman and upazila assistant commissioner (Land) Khandokar Kamruzzaman, paid homage to Mohammad Shah Ali Irani Mazar at Noapara area, under Abhaynagar upazila in Jashore. 

Land Minister Narayan Chandra Chanda / land management

