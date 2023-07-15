'Smart Density' can be a blessing for Dhaka: Researchers

"Smart Density", a type of development model, can be a blessing for Dhaka city in improving its living conditions by incorporating innovative ideas, researchers and architects have observed.

"According to Western standards, the living conditions in Dhaka are extremely poor, which can be frustrating. However, to improve Dhaka and its living conditions, a multidisciplinary perspective is needed," said Adnan Zillur Morshed, an architect and urban planner, who is researching Dhaka city's political, cultural, and economic aspects.

He made the observations in a session on Saturday on the occasion of launching his book "Dhaka Delirium", published by Spain-based Altrim Publishers, portraying the urbanisation of Dhaka from a different perspective that focuses on its potential.

The event was jointly organised by the Power and Participation Research Centre (PPRC) and the Bangladesh Urban Knowledge Hub. Planning Minister MA Mannan was present as the chief guest.

The session was conducted by Hossain Zillur Rahman, executive chairman of PPRC, with Professor ATM Nurul Amin of the Asian Institute of Technology, Architect Kazi Khaled Ashraf of Bengal Institute, Farah Kabir of Action Aid, and Akhter Mahmud of Jahangirnagar University, among others, present as distinguished guests.

Before the book launch, two documentaries titled "Smart Density", and "Not a Danger, Population Density Could Be Dhaka's Blessing" focusing on the growth and current challenges of Dhaka, were screened.

Speaking at the session, author Adnan Zillur Morshed said he wanted to highlight the untapped potential of Dhaka city in his book "Dhaka Delirium", and emphasised the importance of understanding the characteristics of a city to gain a comprehensive understanding.

The author believes there is still hope for Dhaka, as it possesses significant potential, stating, "It is necessary to shift our perspective and understand the city's needs while incorporating innovative ideas to improve its condition".

The book "Dhaka Delirium" is a collection of previously published articles by Adnan Zillur Morshed.

Planning Minister MA Mannan praised the author's initiative, stating, "These writings provide us with an opportunity to learn more and understand the capabilities of our cities."

Professor ATM Nurul Amin, Professor Emeritus at the Asian Institute of Technology, shared that Dhaka requires new townships to protect its interests. The delirium described in "Dhaka Delirium" accurately depicts the problems and possibilities of the city.

Farah Kabir, ActionAid country director, described Dhaka as a city with many personalities, stating, "While it has experienced significant development driven by necessity and demand, creating a women-friendly environment remains a challenge. The inadequate number of public toilets greatly affects working women's daily lives, and this issue requires greater sensitivity and prioritisation of both men and women in urban planning".

Md Akter Mahmud, professor at the Department of Urban and Regional Planning of Jahangirnagar University and former president of the Bangladesh Institute of Planners, said as Dhaka continues to evolve, Morshed's words will serve as a timeless resource, preserving the soul of this remarkable metropolis.

Rahul Mehrotra, head of the Urban Planning and Design Department at Harvard University, responded, stating, "In 'Dhaka Delirium', Adnan Morshed speaks to us as a design professional, public intellectual, activist, policymaker, and a concerned citizen. He provokes professionals to play a greater role in the public sphere".

The documentary "Not a Danger, Population Density Could Be Dhaka's Blessing", directed and researched by Adnan Zillur Morshed, explores the transformation of Dhaka into a technologically advanced and livable urban environment through the concept of "Smart Density," which encompasses improving people's livelihoods, modernising public transportation, creating pedestrian-friendly roads, and promoting inclusive urban development.

Adnan Zillur Morshed completed his undergraduate degree in architecture from Buet in 1991. He pursued his master's and doctoral degrees from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the United States. Currently, he is a professor of architecture at Catholic University of USA and serves as the executive director of the Centre for Inclusive Architecture and Urbanism at Brac University.