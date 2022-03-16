A sleeping driver in gridlocked capital

Bangladesh

TBS Report
16 March, 2022, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 16 March, 2022, 09:00 pm

Photo: Md Kamrul Hasan
Photo: Md Kamrul Hasan

A photo has gone viral on social media depicting a city bus driver who was seen sleeping behind the wheel.

The photo was taken Tuesday (16 March) by Md Kamrul Hassan, a full-time student and part-time service holder.  

Kamrul told The Business Standard that he got on a Gabtoli-Signboard route bus belonging to SM Lovely Paribahan from Shamoly in the morning and was supposed to be dropped at Farmgate. 

"However, the traffic was terrible and the bus was running very slowly; at times standing completely still," he added. 

"It was around 11:25am on Tuesday. At that time the bus was stopped at Manik Miah Avenue in front of the national parliament and very close to the Khamar Bari intersection. At that time I found that the driver of the bus was about to fall asleep spreading his hands and legs. I found it funny and took the photo. Then posted from my Facebook profile and the photo went viral," said Kamrul. 

"After being stuck for a long time in the jam I got down from that bus and started walking towards my destination. Not only me but also majority people also had started walking to reach their respective destination."

The capital city was riddled with gridlock on Wednesday as well as major roads and streets remained clogged with vehicles throughout the day. 

