Sixth phase UP polls on 31 Jan

Bangladesh

TBS Report
18 December, 2021, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 18 December, 2021, 10:05 pm

Related News

Sixth phase UP polls on 31 Jan

EC Secretary Mohammad Humayun Kabir Khandaker announced the election schedule on Saturday

TBS Report
18 December, 2021, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 18 December, 2021, 10:05 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Voting for the sixth phase of Union Parishad (UP) elections in 219 UPs will be held on January 31 through Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

EC Secretary Humayun Kabir Khandaker announced the election schedule in a press conference, held at the capital's Election Commission (EC) Bhaban on Saturday afternoon.

According to the polls schedule, the deadline for submission of nomination papers is 3 January. Selection of nomination papers will be held on 6 January. Appeals against selection of nominations can be made from 7 to 9 January. The appeal will be disposed of from 10 to 12 January.

He added that the last date for withdrawal of nomination is 13 January, while symbols will be allotted on 14 January.

The fifth phase of UP elections, schedule of which was announced in late November, is slated on 5 January. Voting for the fifth phase UP polls will be held in 708 UPs across the country. Polling in the fourth phase is scheduled to be held in 840 UPs on 26 December.

Earlier, on 26 November, the third phase of UP elections was held in 1008 UPs across the country, while the second phase UP polls were held on 11 November in 848 UPs.

The first phase of UP polls was held on two different dates because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Voting in 204 UPs was held on 21 June while voting in another 160 UPs took place on 20 September in the first phase.

 

Top News

UP Election / Election Schedule

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Toyota unveils 15 new concept cars

Toyota unveils 15 new concept cars

9h | Wheels
Four cruiser bikes for road trip enthusiasts

Four cruiser bikes for road trip enthusiasts

10h | Wheels
Thousands of Indian farmers escalated protests to revoke controversial new agricultural laws, clashing with police and storming key landmarks. Photo: Bloomberg

Riots, power shifts and rulers for life. What is next for global politics?

10h | Panorama
Green Pigeons enjoy sunshine on roadside trees. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Green Pigeons and the spectre of Passenger Pigeons’ boom ’n bust

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Lost plane returned after 35 years, true or fiction?

Lost plane returned after 35 years, true or fiction?

1d | Videos
A Week long food festival in Chittagong

A Week long food festival in Chittagong

1d | Videos
Amazing facts about Dolphins

Amazing facts about Dolphins

1d | Videos
Indicators that Bangladesh has left behind Pakistan

Indicators that Bangladesh has left behind Pakistan

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?

2
Former state minister for information and broadcasting Murad Hasan. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Murad Hasan denied entry to Canada, sent back to Dubai

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

The troubles of travelling with Bangladeshi passport 

4
Bangladesh enters 5G era today
Telecom

Bangladesh enters 5G era today

5
Photo: Golam Murshed
Corporates

Golam Murshed: The architect of a billion-dollar company

6
Last date for US Fulbright Visiting Scholar Program 21 Dec
Education

Last date for US Fulbright Visiting Scholar Program 21 Dec