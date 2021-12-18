Sixth phase UP polls on 31 Jan

Voting for the sixth phase of Union Parishad (UP) elections in 219 UPs will be held on January 31 through Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

EC Secretary Humayun Kabir Khandaker announced the election schedule in a press conference, held at the capital's Election Commission (EC) Bhaban on Saturday afternoon.

According to the polls schedule, the deadline for submission of nomination papers is 3 January. Selection of nomination papers will be held on 6 January. Appeals against selection of nominations can be made from 7 to 9 January. The appeal will be disposed of from 10 to 12 January.

He added that the last date for withdrawal of nomination is 13 January, while symbols will be allotted on 14 January.

The fifth phase of UP elections, schedule of which was announced in late November, is slated on 5 January. Voting for the fifth phase UP polls will be held in 708 UPs across the country. Polling in the fourth phase is scheduled to be held in 840 UPs on 26 December.

Earlier, on 26 November, the third phase of UP elections was held in 1008 UPs across the country, while the second phase UP polls were held on 11 November in 848 UPs.

The first phase of UP polls was held on two different dates because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Voting in 204 UPs was held on 21 June while voting in another 160 UPs took place on 20 September in the first phase.