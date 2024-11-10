Sixth issue of EIB launched, focus on FDI climate

Bangladesh

Sixth issue of EIB launched, focus on FDI climate

This edition opens with a survey of the business community, revealing how issues with demand for products, operational costs and access to financing have impacted their businesses

Illustration: TBS
Illustration: TBS

The Economic Intelligence Bangladesh (EIB), a research publication from The Business Standard in collaboration with think-tank DataSense, has launched its sixth issue, titled "Bridges and Barriers to Foreign Investment."

This edition opens with a survey of the business community, revealing how issues with demand for products, operational costs and access to financing have impacted their businesses. It also features an index measuring business leaders' confidence across key sectors of the economy.

A deep dive into Bangladesh's FDI trends shows that reinvested earnings dominate foreign direct investment and disinvestment reaching $8.2 billion over the last decade remains as less-discussed issue.

The current issue of EIB also sheds light on economic and export processing zones (EZs and EPZs), which have so far created over 60,000 and 500,000 jobs respectively. BEZA plans to complete work on 100 EZs by 2041 and pledges to provide investors in economic zones with better security, streamlined processes, and improved investment facilities.

The section "Shifting the Gear for FDI" examines investor priorities and Bangladesh's standing in FDI-related criteria, offering a strategic roadmap for 2024-25 and a mid-term outlook up to 2030. Policy recommendations have also been made.

In another feature, the EIB explores the potential of startups as a new FDI avenue for Bangladesh. Key trends, challenges, and a three-pronged approach for strengthening the startup ecosystem are highlighted.

Worker productivity is a key factor investors look for while investing, for which two case studies discuss the experience of readymade garment (RMG) workers in Ashulia apparel hub near Dhaka, where non-wage benefits such as performance-based incentives, education and healthcare supports, and fair price shops have been found impacting productivity positively.

Finally, this issue of EIB compares Bangladesh's taxation structure with that of other South Asian countries, focusing on corporate tax rates, tax holidays, and the impact of import duties on FDI attraction.

For our detailed findings, visit: https://intel.tbsnews.net/6th-issue/

