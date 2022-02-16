With six years of study, scientist identifies new species of fish

A Sunamganj College researcher recently established after years of research, the existence of a species of fish in Bangladesh not previously recognised.

The freshwater fish, 'flathead sleeper' was first found in 2014 in a mountain spring in Cox's Bazar, but its identity was only confirmed last November.

The discovery by Prof Mohammad Arshad Ul Alam, Department of Zoology, Sunamganj College, was recently published in the first issue of 'Journal of Govt City College, Chattogram'.

The study also said at least three new freshwater fish species have been found in the country between 2015-2021.

According to researchers, it is the first and only fish from the Ophiocara porocephala genus to be found in the country.

"I came across the fish in November 2014 while working on making a list [of endangered fish species] for the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). We got some samples of the fish from a small spring in Himchhari of Cox's Bazar. But at that time there wasn't enough information about the fish and it could not be identified and included in the IUCN list," Prof Arshad told The Business Standard (TBS).

"After researching a few stages, I was able to identify it as a new species of fish in Bangladesh in November 2021," he said.

The collected samples are now being preserved in the museum of the Zoology Department of Chittagong Government City College, where Prof Arshad previously worked.

Although the flathead sleeper is considered to be a freshwater fish, it can also survive in a tolerable level of saline water. The fish is similar to the 'Baila fish' found in the country. It has an elongated shape, medium-sized eyes, with a body covered in green scales.

Professor Mostafa Ali Reza Hossain of Bangladesh Agricultural University, lead assessor for the IUCN red list of crustaceans in 2015, told TBS the fish is called a sleeper fish because it moves very slowly.

This species is found mostly in tropical, subtropical, and temperate river estuaries, mangrove areas, and in rocky creeks and mountain ditches along coastlines, he said.

"Globally, this species is found in 10-12 countries, including India, Myanmar, and Thailand. There are more than 200 species of this genome worldwide," added Prof Mostafa.