Six submit nomination forms for Mayor in Cumilla city polls

Bangladesh

TBS Report
17 May, 2022, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 17 May, 2022, 10:13 pm

A total of six candidates have submitted nomination papers to contest the Mayoral race on the last day for the collection and submission of nomination forms for the Cumilla City Corporation elections.

The Cumilla Metropolitan Awami League General Secretary Arfanul Haque Rifat, nominated by the ruling party, submitted the nomination form on Tuesday.    

On the same day, two times elected mayor Monirul Haque Sakku also submitted his nomination papers. He was elected mayor first time as an independent candidate and the second time as a BNP candidate.

This time he will run as an independent candidate.   

Sakku's younger brother Advocate Kaymul Haque Rinku submitted the nomination forms on his behalf. 

Metropolitan Swecchhasewak Party President Nizam Uddin also submitted his nomination papers as an independent candidate.

The Cumilla Chamber of Commerce President and Awami League leader Masud Parvez Khan Imran also submitted the nomination papers on Tuesday as a rebel candidate against Rifat who is nominated by the party.

Besides, Islami Andolan Bangladesh candidate Rashedul Islam and independent candidate under the banner of Nagorik Forum Kamrul Ahsan Babul submitted nomination papers on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, 120 councillor candidates have submitted nomination forms for 27 general wards and 38 candidates for the nine reserved seats.

According to the election schedule, the last day for nomination paper submission was 17 May while the selection of the forms is on 19 May. The last day for withdrawal of candidacy is 26 May and the allotment of symbols takes place on 27 May. 

The polls will be held on 15 June where 2,29,000 voters will cast their votes through EVM. The elections will be held in 105 polling centres in 27 wards.   

Cumilla / City polls

Comments

