Six DIGs get promotion as additional IGs

The government on Thursday (24 October) promoted six deputy inspectors general to the position of additional inspector general and assigned them new postings.

The Public Security Division under the Ministry of Home Affairs issued a notification in this regard.

According to the notification, DIGs at the Police Headquarters Md Akram Hossain, Abu Naser Mohammad Khaled and Mosleh Uddin Ahmed have been made additional IGs at the Police Headquarters.

Besides, Gazipur Metropolitan Police Commissioner Khondaker Rafiqul Islam has been transferred to the Special Branch as its additional IG, DIG Md Mostafa Kamal of the Police Bureau of Investigation and DIG Md Sibgatullah of Industrial Police have been made additional IGs of their same respective units.

The order will be effective soon, reads the notification.