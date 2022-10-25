Sitrang fear wanes in Satkhira, no damage reported

After hours of living in fear since Cyclone Sitrang made landfall in the coastal areas of Bangladesh, people of Satkhira started to ease down on Tuesday morning as the cyclonic storm weakens to a tropical depression.

Although at least seven people died as the cyclone battered parts of Bangladesh, no casualties were reported in the coastal district of Satkhira.

Besides, there has been no news of damaged embankments in the district. Even the five at-risk barrage points in the district's Pratapnagar union under Ashashuni upazila were unharmed.

Satkhira Meteorological Department Officer-in-Charge Zulfikar Ali Ripon said, "The impact of Cyclone Sitrang has abated in Satkhira region. The alert signal has been lowered to three. There is no chance of rain in Satkhira today."

After the center of the cyclone crossed the coast around midnight, Bangladesh Meteorological Department asked the maritime ports to lower the warning from Danger Signal to Cautionary Signal No 3.

Pratapnagar Union Parishad Chairman Abu Daud Dhali said, "We were dreading significant losses, especially in the risky dam areas, after seeing the weather condition that was there all day on Monday. However, no storm or monster tide happened following the landfall of Sitrang. People are now back to normal life since the panic mode died down this morning."

Chairman of coastal Gabura union Masudul Alam said there has been no news of damage in the area except for the minimal damage that some small fish enclosures have encountered.

Meanwhile, the Ashashuni coastal shelter in Satkhira which was opened to save people from the frenzy of Sitrang had no visitors. Those who left Shyamnagar coast have also returned home.