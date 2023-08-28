Sitakunda train accident: Police files case against gateman alleging negligence

Sitakunda train accident: Police files case against gateman alleging negligence

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Police have filed a case with the Chattogram Railway Police Station against gateman Mahmud Hasan Dipu over the incident where three cops died when a train collided with a police van in Sitakunda yesterday. 

Faujdarhat police outpost officer-in-charge SI Samiur Rahman filed the case on Sunday (27 August).

Three cops killed as train hits police van in Sitakunda

"The gateman has been accused of neglecting his duties in the case. Police have started an investigation. An operation is underway to arrest the accused," Chattogram Railway Police Station OC Mazharul Karim told The Business Standard.

Earlier, two separate investigation committees were formed by the district administration and the railways to investigate the cause of the accident. Both the inquiry committees have been asked to submit their reports within the next seven working days.

Chattogram-bound Sonar Bangla Express hit a police van while crossing the railway crossing in the Fakirhat area of Salimpur Union of Sitakunda on Sunday (27 August) afternoon. Three policemen in the back seat were thrown from the car after the train hit it. When the six injured policemen were brought to Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH), the doctor on duty declared three police constables dead.

The injured are receiving treatment at CMCH.

