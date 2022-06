Sitakunda depot fire: 9 firefighters’ bodies recovered, 12 missing 

Bodies of nine firefighters who died in the BM Container Depot fire in Chattogram have been recovered, eight of whom have been identified.

Twelve firefighters are still missing after last night's blast, which killed at least 49 people.

The Fire Service and Civil Defence has published identities of 12 dead and missing firefighters.

They are: Rana Miah (dead) from Manikganj, Maniruzzaman (dead) Cumilla, Alauddin (dead) from Noakhali, Shakil Tarafder (dead), Mithu Dewan (dead) from Rangamati, Imran Hossain Mazumder (missing), Chandpur, Shafiul Islam (missing) from Sirajganj, Nipon Chakma (dead) from Ranamati, Ramjanul Islam (dead) from Sherpur, Salauddin Quader Chowdhury (dead) from Feni, Rabiul Islam (missing) from Nougaon, and Fariduzzaman (missing) from Rangpu

Over 200 people have been injured in the blast and explosion that occurred on Saturday (5 January).