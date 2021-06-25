‘Singapore prepared to help Bangladesh with port expansion’ 

Singapore Transport Minister S Iswaran in a recent webinar said Singapore and Bangladesh should look to collaborate on improving connectivity and infrastructure.

He urged stakeholders to build on each other's competitive advantages and benefit from the larger global economy, reports The Business Times.

Iswaran, who is also the minister-in-charge of Trade Relations, noted that the enhanced connectivity between the two countries will help make economies more resilient.

He further said Singapore stands prepared to help Bangladesh with its port expansion efforts.

"By strengthening connectivity with Singapore's port, Bangladesh can tap on our strong linkages across South-east Asia and enjoy even greater access to one of the fastest growing regions in the world," he said at the virtual seminar.

Singapore's bilateral trade with Bangladesh has been growing in tandem with rising foreign direct investment, which amounted to S$1.9 billion in sectors such as energy and manufacturing of consumer goods, said the minister.

Next year, Singapore will celebrate its 50th anniversary of establishing bilateral relationships with Bangladesh.

Iswaran expressed hope that the two countries will be able to continue working together to improve their individual infrastructure enabling economic and social development as well as promote inclusive growth.

The webinar was organised by the Singapore Business Federation (SBF) in collaboration with Enterprise Singapore, Singapore Food Manufacturers' Association (SFMA) and several other Bangladeshi organisations.

Close to 100 Singaporean and Bangladeshi organisations across a range of sectors attended the seminar.