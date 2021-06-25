‘Singapore prepared to help Bangladesh with port expansion’ 

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
25 June, 2021, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 25 June, 2021, 01:19 pm

‘Singapore prepared to help Bangladesh with port expansion’ 

TBS Report 
25 June, 2021, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 25 June, 2021, 01:19 pm
‘Singapore prepared to help Bangladesh with port expansion’ 

Singapore Transport Minister S Iswaran in a recent webinar said Singapore and Bangladesh should look to collaborate on improving connectivity and infrastructure.

He urged stakeholders to build on each other's competitive advantages and benefit from the larger global economy, reports The Business Times. 

Iswaran, who is also the minister-in-charge of Trade Relations, noted that the enhanced connectivity between the two countries will help make economies more resilient. 

He further said Singapore stands prepared to help Bangladesh with its port expansion efforts.

"By strengthening connectivity with Singapore's port, Bangladesh can tap on our strong linkages across South-east Asia and enjoy even greater access to one of the fastest growing regions in the world," he said at the virtual seminar.

Singapore's bilateral trade with Bangladesh has been growing in tandem with rising foreign direct investment, which amounted to S$1.9 billion in sectors such as energy and manufacturing of consumer goods, said the minister.

Next year, Singapore will celebrate its 50th anniversary of establishing bilateral relationships with Bangladesh.

Iswaran expressed hope that the two countries will be able to continue working together to improve their individual infrastructure enabling economic and social development as well as promote inclusive growth.

The webinar was organised by the Singapore Business Federation (SBF) in collaboration with Enterprise Singapore, Singapore Food Manufacturers' Association (SFMA) and several other Bangladeshi organisations.

Close to 100 Singaporean and Bangladeshi organisations across a range of sectors attended the seminar. 

Top News

Bangladesh-Singapore

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

More Videos from TBS

Candid with Toya Ep-5: Learnt acting from my innumerable romantic escapades, says Jovan

Candid with Toya Ep-5: Learnt acting from my innumerable romantic escapades, says Jovan

20h | Videos
TBS World: Antivirus guru McAfee dies in Spanish prison

TBS World: Antivirus guru McAfee dies in Spanish prison

22h | Videos
TBS Today: RMG sector is bouncing back, expects big growth in exports

TBS Today: RMG sector is bouncing back, expects big growth in exports

1d | Videos
TBS Money: Opportunity to whiten black money is discouraging honest taxpayers from paying taxes

TBS Money: Opportunity to whiten black money is discouraging honest taxpayers from paying taxes

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Evaly...reckless or clever?
Economy

Evaly...reckless or clever?

2
Brac Bank | Evaly Online Shopping
Banking

Brac Bank bans transaction with Evaly, 9 merchants using its cards

3
Evaly faces no risk: CEO
Interviews

Evaly faces no risk: CEO

4
The bubbles of e-commerce
Economy

The bubbles of e-commerce

5
Representational Image
Crime

Mehjabin called 999 after killing parents, sister 

6
100 GP employees receive Voluntary Retirement Scheme
Telecom

100 GP employees receive Voluntary Retirement Scheme