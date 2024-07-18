Sigma Huda passes away

Bangladesh

TBS Report
18 July, 2024, 12:40 am
Last modified: 18 July, 2024, 12:53 am

Sigma Huda. Photo: Collected
Sigma Huda. Photo: Collected

Renowned lawyer and human rights activist advocate Sigma Huda passed away on Wednesday (17 July) evening. She was 79.

Sigma, wife of former minister Barrister Nazmul Huda, died while undergoing treatment at United Hospital, family sources said.

She had been suffering from long-standing health conditions.

She will be buried at Dohar's Shinepukur, her ancestral village.

She left behind two daughters advocate Antara Selima Huda and advocate Srabanti Amina Huda, sister Khushi Kabir and brother Dr Selim Kabir, and a host of friends, relatives, admirers and well-wishers.

Sigma was the founding president of Bangladesh Women Lawyers Association (BNWLA) and founder and secretary of Institute for Law and Development (ILD) 
 

