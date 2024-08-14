Shot working-class victims: Families left in crisis

Many working-class individuals who were shot during the recent unrest in the country were the sole earners for their families, leaving their loved ones struggling to cope with the loss and an uncertain future.

Rickshaw puller Hafizul Sikder, who was shot on 20 July in Dhaka's Badda, left behind his speech-impaired pregnant wife Ayesha Akhtar and their two young sons, 2-year-old Abu Abdullah and 16-month-old Abdur Rahman.

"I do not know how I will feed and educate my sons. Hafizul wanted to educate them and make them successful. Now, only Allah knows what fate holds for these two orphans. I cannot even speak properly. Who will give me work?" Ayesha expressed her feelings thus to TBS.

Hafizul's father, Abu Bakar Siddique, said that on July 20 another rickshaw puller Sumon, who worked for the same garage as Hafizul, had called and informed him that his son had been shot.

"We rushed to Mugda Hospital, but it was too late. I could not even talk to him one last time. I cradled his body in my arms and brought it home on a rickshaw," he said.

According to Sumon, Hafizul was shot in the back by BGB men at Madhya Badda while returning home after dropping off a passenger. The injured Hafizul was taken to three hospitals but was refused treatment. He died shortly after arriving at Mugda Hospital.

Hafizul was the youngest of four children. "He had been working from a young age due to our financial difficulties. Now he has left the responsibility of his small children on my shoulders. If the government investigates and helps, it would be a great relief," said Abu Bakar.

Photo: TBS

In a similar incident, Mohammad Arif, a 28-year-old rickshaw puller, was shot dead by police in Jatrabari on 20 July.

Arif's mother, Suja Banu, said, "Arif was my only son. He got married two years ago, and his wife is now pregnant. My grandson became an orphan even before birth."

Arif's sister, Ratna Akhtar, said that they could not take Arif's body to their village in Patuakhali for burial.

"When he was shot, passersby took him to Dhaka Medical College. Before we could reach him, he had already died. The body was handed over to us 28 hours later, and by then, it was in no condition to be transported. We buried him in Matuail graveyard.

"My brother was the sole breadwinner of the family. Now, what will happen to my sister-in-law and her unborn child?" she asked.

In a third incident, 25-year-old Md Iman was shot on 19 July while returning home from work at a rubber factory in Rayerbazar.

His mother, Lucky Akhtar, said that Iman was taken to Dhaka Medical College and was pronounced dead on arrival. The family, however, received his body on 21 July.

"Iman has a 5-year-old son, Ibram. My son died at such a young age, and I do not know how the family will survive now. How will I raise Ibram? Is there no justice in this country? What wrong did my son do that he had to be shot in the chest and killed?"