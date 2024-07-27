Shot in the eye: Many face permanent vision loss risk

The National Institute of Ophthalmology and Hospital in Dhaka's Agargaon has treated over 400 people injured during recent quota reform protests, with a significant number suffering from eye injuries caused by bullet fragments and brickbats. Of these patients, 69% required eye surgery.

Between 18 and 25 July, the hospital's resident surgeon's office recorded 441 people seeking treatment, with 330 admitted and 306 undergoing surgery. As of now, 320 patients have been discharged, and no new cases were reported on 26 July.

Professor Golam Mostafa, the hospital's director, told The Business Standard that over 50 patients received follow-up treatment on 26 July, and most do not require additional surgery.

"However, it is too early to determine how many patients will regain their vision. Some may need two to three more surgeries. Unfortunately, there is a risk of permanent vision loss for many," he said.

He added that most eye injuries were caused by bullet fragments.

The highest number of patients, 151, were treated on 18 July, with 143 admitted and 66 undergoing surgery. The most surgeries occurred on 19 July, with 93 out of 103 injured patients receiving operations.

On subsequent days, surgeries continued at a high rate: 68 out of 71 patients on 20 July, and 22 out of 30 on 22 July. However, the number of patients decreased significantly from 23 to 25 July, with fewer than 10 admissions per day.

Currently, 15 patients are still being treated as inpatients at the hospital. Emergency department doctors underscored the importance of regular follow-up treatment for those who have undergone surgery.

The highest number of patients, 151, were treated on 18 July, with 143 admitted and 66 undergoing surgery at the National Institute of Ophthalmology and Hospital in Dhaka. This photo was taken from in front of the hopsital on Saturday (27 July). Photo: Md Belal Hossen

Two doctors, speaking anonymously, described the past eight days as a challenging experience, dealing with severe injuries from bullets and brickbats. They noted that this was an unprecedented situation for the hospital.

Despite the initial difficulties, the hospital's staff, including doctors and nurses, worked tirelessly to provide quality care. Some patients required multiple surgeries, and due to limited bed capacity, many were discharged by 23 July, with plans for follow-up treatments.

A significant number of the injured were transferred from other medical facilities, particularly Dhaka Medical College Hospital and Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital. The majority of the patients were workers, day labourers, rickshaw pullers, and students.

One patient, Abid Islam, a private university student, was shot in the left eye on 19 July. His brother, Rakib Hasan, explained that after initial treatment at Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital, Abid was referred to the national eye institute. Despite two surgeries, Abid lost vision in one eye and requires ongoing treatment.

Another patient, Kalim Uddin, a daily wage labourer, was shot in the right eye while returning home on 20 July. Passersby took him to Dhaka Medical College. After initial treatment, he was brought to the eye institute that night.

Kalim underwent surgery on Tuesday and returned for a follow-up today.

"Before I could understand anything, I was shot. I had lost one eye before I could inform my family. I am now worried about how I will support my family of four," he said.

The hospital's director Golam Mostafa said that between 18 and 25 July, a team of 60 doctors and nurses worked around the clock in 11 operating rooms.

"Most doctors and nurses had to stay at the hospital for several days to manage the situation. We have tried our best to serve the patients," he said.

The pressure on the emergency department has now decreased, with many patients returning for follow-up treatments.