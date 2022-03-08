Shopping malls should have breastfeeding, day-care centres: DNCC Mayor

Every new shopping mall in Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) areas should have breastfeeding and day-care centres said DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam.

He made the remark while speaking as chief guest at the launching of a campaign titled "Inform Women, Transform Lives (IWTL)" jointly organised by DNCC and The Carter Centre marking International Women's Day at Nagar Bhaban in Gulshan-2 on Tuesday (8 March).

The mayor announced that the campaign will run till 6 March 2023.

"Women now know how to assert their rights. They have always been a priority in providing services at the DNCC," he said.

Atiq noted the DNCC is committed to providing respect and services to women all year round.

He called on women to lodge their grievances through the Dhaka App of DNCC and said immediate action will be taken to resolve their troubles.

Shabnam Jahan MP and Nahid Izahar Khan MP were present as special guests.

DNCC Chief Executive Officer Md Selim Raza presided over the event.

Among others, representatives of The Carter Centre, Chief Health Officer Brigadier General Md Jobaidur Rahman, Secretary Mohammad Masud Alam Siddique and senior officials and councillors of DNCC also attended the event.