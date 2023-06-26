Sholakia to host country’s largest Eid congregation at 9am

Bangladesh

UNB
26 June, 2023, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 26 June, 2023, 04:51 pm

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

The largest Eid congregation of the country will be held at Sholakia Eidgah Maidan in Kishoreganj district at 9 am on Eid day.

Three-tier security measures have been taken in and around the Eidgah to ensure foolproof security, said deputy commissioner of Kishoreganj Mohammad Abul Kalam Azad on Monday after inspecting the maidan ahead of the Eid-ul-Adha.
The main Eid jamaat will be held at 9am and Maulana Farid Uddin Masud will lead the Eid congregation, he added.
People will not be allowed to carry mobile phone sets and umbrellas with them on security grounds.
Law enforcers along with plainclothes police will be deployed. Apart from CCTV cameras, four watchtowers will be set up to keep an eye on the ground.

Six ambulances and 2 fire fighting units will remain standby round-the-clock for any emergency.

Besides, two special trains named Sholakia Express-1 and Sholakia Express-2  will run on Bhairab-Kishoreganj and Mymensingh-Kishoreganj routes to ensure the safe participation of people at the largest Eid jamaat in the country.

Sholakia Express- 1 will leave Bhairab at 6am and reach Kishoreganj at 8am while Sholakia Express-2 will leave Mymensingh at 6:30am and reach Kishoreganj at 8:30am.

The Eidgah is situated on the northern bank of the Norsunda river. Mannan Dad Khan, former Dewan of Haibatnagar in Kishoreganj, donated 4.35 acres of land through Waqf deeds in 1950 and now the Eidgah has an area of seven acres.

The waqf document mentions that Eid Jamaat was held at Sholakia Eidgah Maidan some 200 years ago.

During the 2016 Eid-ul-Fitr congregation, militants launched a surprise attack on a temporary police check post near the Eidgah, killing at least four people, including two policemen.

Every year, Sholakia Eidgha Maidan turns into a sea of people. People offer prayers and seek blessings from Allah for peace and happiness. 

