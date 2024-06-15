Sholakia Eidgah prepares for massive Eid congregation

All necessary preparations are in place for holding the country's largest Eid congregation at Sholakia Eidgah in Kishoreganj.

This will be the 197th congregation of Eid-ul-Adha, as the first congregation was held in the year 1828. The main Eid congregation will take place at 9am on Monday.

Mohammad Abul Kalam Azad, president of the Sholakia Eidgah Management Committee and Deputy Commissioner of Kishoreganj, announced that two special trains have been arranged for the Muslim devotees attending the Jamaat. This year, the congregation will be held amid tight security to ensure the safety of all attendees.

"No items can be carried into the Jamaat except caps, masks, and Jainamaz (prayer mat)," Azad added.

Superintendent of Police Mohammad Rasel Sheikh stated that meticulous security arrangements have been made to ensure the safety and smooth conduct of the Eid Jamaat. In light of past incidents, including a militant attack in 2016, authorities have heightened security measures.

The area will be closely monitored by two platoons of Border Guard Bangladesh, a large contingent of police, Rapid Action Battalion, and Ansar members, with additional oversight from various intelligence agencies. CCTV cameras, watch towers, archways, and metal detectors have been installed at the field entrance, and police will keep vigil through drone cameras, the police official added.

After establishing the Zamindari of Kishoreganj, Dewan Haibat Khan Bahadur, the sixth descendant of Masnad-e-Ala Isha Khan, established this Eidgah on about seven acres of land on the bank of the Narsunda River at the eastern end of Kishoreganj district town in 1828.

The first congregation held in Sholakia was attended by 1.25 lakh Muslim devotees, which led to the field being named "Sowa Lakhi Math" (field of 1.25 lakh). Over time, the pronunciation evolved into the current name Sholakia.

Now, more than two lakh devotees offer prayers together in the field, which accommodates 265 queues of prayers on its approximately seven-acre expanse.