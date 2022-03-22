Shitalakkhya launch capsize: 2 more bodies recovered

Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 March, 2022, 12:30 pm
22 March, 2022

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The death toll from the launch capsize in the Shitalakkhya River in Narayanganj after being hit by a cargo vessel rose to 10 with the recovery of two more bodies on Tuesday. 

Sub-Inspector of Narayanganj sadar river police station Hafizur Rahman said they recovered the bodies around 9am.

One of the deceased was identified as Abdullah Al Jaber, 30, and a three-year-old child's identity could not be ascertained yet.

Earlier, rescue vessel Pratyay of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) salvaged sunken launch MV Afsar Uddin from the River Shitalakkhya around 5:30am.

However, no bodies were found inside the launch, said fire service officials.

Meanwhile, the movement of launches on the Narayanganj-Munshiganj route has been suspended.

On Sunday, Munshiganj-bound launch ML Asraf Uddin, carrying around 50-60 passengers, capsized in the river as cargo vessel MV Rupshi-9 hit it around 2:30pm, as per the Fire Service and Civil Defence Headquarters.

At least six bodies, including of a three-year-old child, were recovered on the day.

Some 15-20 passengers managed to swim ashore.

Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) filed two separate cases against eight staffers of the cargo vessel that had hit the launch.

The naval police seized MV Ruposhi-9, the cargo ship owned by the City Group, after it docked at Munshiganj port shortly after the accident and detained its staffers.

