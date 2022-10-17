Shippers demand forming taskforce to stop maritime corruption

Bangladesh

TBS Report
17 October, 2022, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 17 October, 2022, 10:35 pm

Related News

Shippers demand forming taskforce to stop maritime corruption

TBS Report
17 October, 2022, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 17 October, 2022, 10:35 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

It is the need of the hour to form a task force and steering committee to prevent corruption in the maritime sector as the sector has become hostage to a class of corrupt officials, and if it continues it will be difficult to sustain the business, said shippers in a discussion on corruption in the maritime sector held in Chattogram.

Bangladesh Shipping Agents' Association (BSAA), Maritime Anti-Corruption Network (MACN), and UN Global Compact in Bangladesh organised the meeting on Monday at the office of the BSAA in Chattogram.

MACN Project Manager Syed Ariful Islam said it is time to say no to corruption in the maritime sector. Therefore, a task force steering committee should be formed comprising shipping agents.

Highlighting the bureaucratic complications in the sector, the speakers in the meeting said that there is a lack of coordination between the port authorities and the customs authorities in the import and export at the country's main seaport, because of which many businessmen are harassed.

Traders also suffer financially due to unnecessary complications in the customs clearance process. For example, product release takes more than 11 days on average. Due to these reasons, the image of Bangladesh in the maritime world is being undermined.

BSAA Chairman Syed Mohammed Arif said, "In the case of loading a ship with a length of more than 186 metres, an undertaking has to be given with a stamp of Tk300, which is unfair. Besides, there is a discussion about installing scanning machines at all gates of the port, but the scanning machines are not installed due to mysterious reasons. It is as if we have become hostages everywhere."

Vice President of Bangladesh Freight Forwarders Association Khairul Alam Suzan said in his speech that the cargo clearance process at Chattogram Port has become hostage to berth operators. Recently, due to complications related to the payment of bills at Chattogram Port yard, the berth operator stopped the clearance of goods for four hours, which is an unprecedented incident.

He also said that berth and ship handling practices should be given to shipping agents as they have developed such capabilities. Otherwise, the pre-2007 provision to appoint operators of the choice of shipping agents should be maintained. This will create competition in clearing goods at the port.

BSAA Director Shahed Sarwar said that there is bureaucracy in each step. After the ship arrives at the port, the customs clearance process starts after bringing the documents on board the ship, which is not always possible due to bad weather. These documents could be submitted online.

Officials from all authorities in the maritime network harboured a negative attitude towards traders. As a result, there is a negative impact on the country's economy, he added.

Top News

Taskforce / Corruption / Shippers

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch: TBS

Digital Collaboration: The future of financial intermediaries

9h | Thoughts
KeeBot: Where dream keyboards are made locally

KeeBot: Where dream keyboards are made locally

10h | Brands
Let there be light: How to stay charged during power outages

Let there be light: How to stay charged during power outages

11h | Brands
To be a driving instructor, one needs an instructor’s licence for which s/he needs a professional heavy transport driving licence. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Does your driving instructor have a licence?

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Akij aims for global market of faucets upon meeting local needs

Akij aims for global market of faucets upon meeting local needs

2h | Videos
China's Xi waiting for precedent-breaking 3rd term

China's Xi waiting for precedent-breaking 3rd term

5h | Videos
Entrepreneurs look for efficient alternatives to electricity

Entrepreneurs look for efficient alternatives to electricity

1d | Videos
Marc Reboud’s exhibition Bangladesh 71 begins

Marc Reboud’s exhibition Bangladesh 71 begins

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

2
Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara
Panorama

Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara

3
Photo: UNB
Education

Times Higher Education Rankings 2023: DU, NSU ranked top Bangladeshi universities

4
A tower problem for smooth calls over cell phones
Telecom

A tower problem for smooth calls over cell phones

5
Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs
Aviation

Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs

6
Mohammad Shamsudduha. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

The miracle in the Delta: Bangladeshi scientist who discovered Bengal Water Machine