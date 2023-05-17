Shipments for 2 mega projects arrive at Mongla port

Two commercial ships have arrived at Bagerhat's Mongla port with the consignments of two ongoing mega projects of the country.

The Bangladesh-flagged 'Basundhara Impress' ship anchored at the 8th buoy of Harbaria in Mongla port at 10am Wednesday with 30,000 tonnes of coal for Rampal Thermal Power Plant.

Later, the Panama-flagged vessel 'MV Sun Unity' arrived at the port jetty at 11am, carrying 548.46 tonnes of machinery goods for the Bangabandhu Railway Bridge.

Khandkar Riazul Haque, Khulna assistant manager of Togi Shipping and Logistics, the local shipping agent of Bashundhara Impress ship, said, "This ship unloaded 19,500 tonnes of coal imported from Indonesia at Chittagong port, which have already been sent to Rampal. The remaining 30,000 tonnes of coal is being unloaded at Mongla port and will be taken to the plant in small lighters."

Md Wahiduzzaman, Khulna manager of Ancient Steamship, the local shipping agent of MV Sun Unity, said, "The goods are being unloaded and will be sent by road to the authorities of Bangabandhu Railway Bridge being built over the Jamuna River. Earlier on 2 April, the ship brought 1,548.46 tonnes of machinery in 169 packages from Vietnam."