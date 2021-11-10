Shipbreakers go on indefinite strike

Bangladesh

TBS Report
10 November, 2021, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 10 November, 2021, 01:27 pm

Related News

Shipbreakers go on indefinite strike

TBS Report
10 November, 2021, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 10 November, 2021, 01:27 pm
Shipbreakers go on indefinite strike

Bangladesh Shipbreakers and Recyclers' Association (BSBRA) has started an indefinite strike today in protest against seizing documents and computers in a drive at four shipbreaking yards. 

Earlier on Tuesday, the VAT Commissionerate raided Bhatiari Shipbreaking Yard, Premier Trade Corporation, Mahinur Shipbreaking Yard and SN Corporation in Chattogram's Bhatiari. 

During the hours-long drive, VAT officials raided head offices of the yards, and seized important documents and computers on allegations of evading VAT.

BSBRA Assistant Secretary Nazmul Islam said three teams of the Customs, Excise & VAT Commissionerate raided the factories simultaneously on Tuesday afternoon without any prior announcement or notice.

"They went to the shipbreaking factories at the same time and seized the factory documents and computers, and took them to the VAT office in Agrabad of Chittagong city," added Nazmul. 

Nazmul Islam further said that in protest of this incident, all the shipbreaking factories in Sitakunda have been declared closed indefinitely by BSBRA. As a result, all kinds of activities including ship breaking and supplying scrap have been halted in the factory from Wednesday morning.

There are a total of 150 shipbreaking factories on the coast of Sitakunda and of these, 60 are in operation. At least 20,000 workers who work in these factories have been unemployed indefinitely since Wednesday due to the closure of the factories.

Hasan Mohammad Tarek Rikabder, additional commissioner of Chattogram Customs, Excise and VAT Commissionerate, said that they regularly conduct raids at the companies, which are evading VAT or might evade VAT. 

"We had information that those factories were evading or could evade VAT. That is why we raided the factories and seized the documents," he added.

Now all the documents will be checked and sorted which may take a long time, added the additional commissioner.

Top News

Shipbuilding Industry / shipbreaking

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

All public transports charging extra fare

All public transports charging extra fare

1d | Videos
Fatty Liver

Fatty Liver

1d | Videos
Stray Dogs being smuggled to India?

Stray Dogs being smuggled to India?

2d | Videos
Passengers suffer amid nationwide transport strike

Passengers suffer amid nationwide transport strike

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Tourists leave as panic grips Cox’s Bazar

2
Poor show in DU admission tests continues
Education

Poor show in DU admission tests continues

3
Syed Manzur Elahi
Economy

Nike, Adidas frantically looking for countries to set up factories, a golden opportunity for us

4
Photo: DU
Education

83.11% fail DU Kha unit admission test

5
What will happen in winter? Photo: Mumit M
Bangladesh

Sreemangal records lowest temperature of the day

6
Hard times to buy a flat
Economy

Hard times to buy a flat