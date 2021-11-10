Shipbreakers go on indefinite strike

Bangladesh Shipbreakers and Recyclers' Association (BSBRA) has started an indefinite strike today in protest against seizing documents and computers in a drive at four shipbreaking yards.

Earlier on Tuesday, the VAT Commissionerate raided Bhatiari Shipbreaking Yard, Premier Trade Corporation, Mahinur Shipbreaking Yard and SN Corporation in Chattogram's Bhatiari.

During the hours-long drive, VAT officials raided head offices of the yards, and seized important documents and computers on allegations of evading VAT.

BSBRA Assistant Secretary Nazmul Islam said three teams of the Customs, Excise & VAT Commissionerate raided the factories simultaneously on Tuesday afternoon without any prior announcement or notice.

"They went to the shipbreaking factories at the same time and seized the factory documents and computers, and took them to the VAT office in Agrabad of Chittagong city," added Nazmul.

Nazmul Islam further said that in protest of this incident, all the shipbreaking factories in Sitakunda have been declared closed indefinitely by BSBRA. As a result, all kinds of activities including ship breaking and supplying scrap have been halted in the factory from Wednesday morning.

There are a total of 150 shipbreaking factories on the coast of Sitakunda and of these, 60 are in operation. At least 20,000 workers who work in these factories have been unemployed indefinitely since Wednesday due to the closure of the factories.

Hasan Mohammad Tarek Rikabder, additional commissioner of Chattogram Customs, Excise and VAT Commissionerate, said that they regularly conduct raids at the companies, which are evading VAT or might evade VAT.

"We had information that those factories were evading or could evade VAT. That is why we raided the factories and seized the documents," he added.

Now all the documents will be checked and sorted which may take a long time, added the additional commissioner.