Shipbreakers gasp for oxygen

Shipbreaking industry in Chattogram, which provides most raw materials for steel-makers, has been completely shut for the last four days amid the complete shutdown and curfew.

The industry is confronting challenges from several fronts amid the ongoing volatile condition in the country, said Md Abu Taher, president of the Bangladesh Shipbreakers and Recyclers Association.

He said the supply of oxygen, an essential element for shipbreaking activities, is down due to the shutdown and the curfew. "No supply of oxygen means no work at shipbreaking yards."

Taher also mentioned that they are also unable to sell raw materials their buyers, steel industries, have also stopped production.

There were once over 100 shipbreakers along the Sitakunda coast of the Bay of Bengal, industry insiders said. After the pandemic shock and Ukraine war, that number has shrunk to 30-35, all of which are now shut.

Shipbreakers said even though out of production, they are counting bank interest as they procure ships by taking loans. Besides, the 70,000 workers the industry employs are also having a hard time.