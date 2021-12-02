Ship breaking yard worker dies after being injured in the head

A worker died after being hit by an iron bar in a ship breaking yard in Sitakunda, Chittagong.

The deceased was identified as Md Monir, 38, hailing from Salimpur village in Sitakunda.

The accident took place at NB Ship Breaking Yard on Salimpur sea beach around 10am on Thursday.

According to the locals, while working at the NB Ship Breaking Yard, Md Monir was seriously injured in the head.

Later other workers of the yard rescued him and took him to Chittagong Medical College Hospital, where the doctor on duty declared him dead.

Sitakunda police Officer-in-Charge (OC) Md Abul Kalam Azad said Monir's body has been sent to the morgue for autopsy.