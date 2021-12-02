Ship breaking yard worker dies after being injured in the head

Bangladesh

TBS Report
02 December, 2021, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 02 December, 2021, 04:42 pm

Related News

Ship breaking yard worker dies after being injured in the head

TBS Report
02 December, 2021, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 02 December, 2021, 04:42 pm
Representational Image
Representational Image

A worker died after being hit by an iron bar in a ship breaking yard in Sitakunda, Chittagong.

The deceased was identified as Md Monir, 38, hailing from Salimpur village in Sitakunda.

The accident took place at NB Ship Breaking Yard on Salimpur sea beach around 10am on Thursday.

According to the locals, while working at the NB Ship Breaking Yard, Md Monir was seriously injured in the head.

Later other workers of the yard rescued him and took him to Chittagong Medical College Hospital, where the doctor on duty declared him dead.

Sitakunda police Officer-in-Charge (OC) Md Abul Kalam Azad said Monir's body has been sent to the morgue for autopsy.

ship breaking / Ship breaking yard / worker dies

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bangladeshi engineer Bashima named in Forbes 30 under 30 list

Bangladeshi engineer Bashima named in Forbes 30 under 30 list

5h | Pursuit
In order to compete with other buses, the drivers drive recklessly, disregarding road safety and, as a result, killing people on the road. Photo: Mumit M

Bus drivers are not the only ones to blame for accidents

3h | Panorama
Mohammad Zia Uddin, head of supply, Reckitt-Benckiser.

Meet a supply chain ‘guru’ who handled a pandemic supply chain crisis and intends to pass on the torch

6h | Panorama
Annapurna Base Camp in Nepal.

Top four trekking destinations in the world

1d | Explorer

More Videos from TBS

Private sector credit growth sees big lift in October

Private sector credit growth sees big lift in October

19h | Videos
Bangladesh's first sky dining

Bangladesh's first sky dining

19h | Videos
Ritu: First transgender UP Chairman in Bangladesh

Ritu: First transgender UP Chairman in Bangladesh

20h | Videos
Biillion dollar investment proposal at Bida Summit

Biillion dollar investment proposal at Bida Summit

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones
Tech

Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones

2
Mega Paln For Expressway
Infrastructure

8 expressways by 2041 – to boost regional connectivity

3
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Strong quake jolts country

4
Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December
Transport

Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December

5
Photo: Collected
Glitz

'Ranveer Singh’s father paid YRF 20 crores to launch him'

6
Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub
Aviation

Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub