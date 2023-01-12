Shifting NID to home ministry in progress: Minister

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal today said process is underway to bring the National Identity Card (NID) under the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The minister made the disclosure while replying to a query made by Gano Forum lawmaker Mokabbir Khan of Sylhet-2 during the question-answer session tabled at the Jatiya Sangsad with Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair.

"The NID programme generally takes place under the executive department in different countries across the world and Bangladesh is no exception," said the minister, adding "So, the procedure is underway to shift the programme under the safety service division of the home ministry."

"The Election Commission (EC) has no involvement except registering a person as a voter," said the minister.

"The government launched a project under the Bangladesh Army in 2007 to prepare a complete voter list and the NID programme began as a bi-product of the project which was a temporary initiative," Kamal added.

The purpose of the NID has been increased manifolds and it is necessary for all citizens, he said and added that is why the programme needs to shift from the EC considering its multi-dimensional use.

Every citizen of Bangladesh who is eligible to be a voter under the Electoral Roll Act, 2009, is also eligible to obtain an NID.