Sheikh Rehana's 67th birthday today

Bangladesh

BSS
13 September, 2022, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 13 September, 2022, 01:25 pm

Related News

Sheikh Rehana's 67th birthday today

BSS
13 September, 2022, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 13 September, 2022, 01:25 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The 67th birthday of Sheikh Rehana, younger daughter of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, is Teusday.

Born at Mitford Hospital, Dhaka on 13 September, 1956, Sheikh Rehana is the third of five children of Bangabandhu and Bangamata Begum Fazilatun Nesa Mujib.

As Sheikh Rehana is now in London, there is no formal programme on the occasion of her birthday here.

Sheikh Rehana married Professor Dr Shafique Ahmed Siddique and they have three children -- a son and two daughters.

Their son Radwan Mujib Siddiq is working in an international organisation and a trustee of Awami League's research wing Centre for Research and Information (CRI), daughter Tulip Siddiq is a Labour Party MP of British Parliament and youngest daughter Azmina Siddiq Rupanti is working as Global Risks Analysis Editor of London-based the Control Risks.

Bangabandhu's entire family except his two daughters was brutally assassinated by some disgruntled army men on the fateful night of 15 August, 1975.

His daughters -- incumbent Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Sheikh Rehana -- survived the massacre as they were on a visit to the then West Germany.

Sheikh Rehana, known as "Chhoto Apa" to all, has inherited a simple lifestyle from her father Bangabandhu.

Thousands of people and followers through social media extended heartfelt greetings and compliments to Sheikh Rehana and wished her long and sound life on the occasion of her birthday.

Top News / Politics

Bangabandhu / sheikh rehana's birthday

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Senora built 12 water tanks across six points in the union within two weeks in July. Photo: Senora

Senora’s water tanks help Koikhali women overcome period ordeals

4h | Panorama
Cityscape Tower stands tall with the juxtaposition of its modern structure and the lush greenery surrounding it. Photo: Cityscape International Ltd.

Cityscape: A leap towards eco-friendly architecture in Bangladesh

5h | Habitat
Sketch: TBS

What's luring Danish companies to Vietnam?

4h | Panorama
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

The state of CAG: 'US report is not entirely true'

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Horse market in Jamalpur

Horse market in Jamalpur

16m | Videos
Women sell mountain fruits, vegetables at Madhupur market in Khagrachhari

Women sell mountain fruits, vegetables at Madhupur market in Khagrachhari

4h | Videos
How can the lack of medical education be combatted?

How can the lack of medical education be combatted?

5h | Videos
Massive moon Dubai’s biggest tourist project

Massive moon Dubai’s biggest tourist project

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December
Splash

Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December

2
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

India offers free transit to Bangladesh for exports to third countries

3
The country&#039;s first overhead metro train on a performance test run from Uttara&#039;s Diabari to Pallabi on Sunday. Photo: Saad Abdullah
Transport

Minimum metro rail fare set at Tk20

4
Tax return verification goes online
Economy

Tax return verification goes online

5
Mama Fuchka. Photo: Saqlain Rizve
Food

The Best ‘Fuchkawalas’ of Dhaka

6
Central bankers’ refusal to embark into ‘hard helicopter money’ experiment have been a good idea. Photo: Reuters
Bangladesh

Bafeda wants to execute ‘One Country One Exchange Rate’