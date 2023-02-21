Sheikh Mujib one of the key figures behind Language Movement: Sajeeb Wazed

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was one of the key figures behind organizing the Language Movement, for which he had to languish in jail, Prime Minister's ICT Adviser Sajeeb Wazed Joy wrote.

Along with a tribute video, on the occasion of International Mother Language Day, posted on his verified Facebook profile yesterday, Sajeeb Wazed wrote: "On November 17, 1999, February 21 was proclaimed as the International Mother Language Day with 188 countries approving of the bill placed at an UNESCO assembly in Paris.

"On impact, the world has been observing the International Mother Language Day since February 21, 2000."

"The history of Language Movement is traced back to the birth of Pakistan as a state," he wrote.

"Since the partition, the Pakistani rulers had employed a spectrum of measures to annihilate Bengali culture, art, and literature. That cycle of injustice heavily moved then young leader Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, who later would turn into the Father of the Nation. He was one of the key figures behind organizing the Language Movement for which he had to languish in jail.

"Upholding the glory of Bangla language was the mission he undertook himself around and finally led the nation to earn its freedom.

That movement paved the path for our freedom and liberation. Following in his footsteps, his daughter Sheikh Hasina's efforts earned our language another crown. Today February 21 is a cherished day across the entire planet," Sajeeb Wazed wrote.

