Shariatpur UNO gets death threat

Bangladesh

TBS Report
21 October, 2021, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 21 October, 2021, 10:43 pm

Shariatpur UNO gets death threat

The UNO filed a general diary with the Palang Model Police Station after getting the letters at his office on Thursday morning

TBS Report
21 October, 2021, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 21 October, 2021, 10:43 pm
Shariatpur UNO gets death threat

Some miscreants have sent two letters to Mondip Ghorai, Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) of Shariatpur Sadar upazila threatening him to murder.

The UNO filed a general diary with the Palang Model Police Station after getting the letters at his office on Thursday morning.

Palang model police station Officer-in-Charge (OC), Akther Hossain confirmed the matter. 

Two handwritten letters were sent to the UNO's address through the post office, the cop said.

"We are investigating the matter", he added.

UNO gets death threat / Mondip Ghorai

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

More Videos from TBS

Cumilla suspect caught in fishing pond CCTV

Cumilla suspect caught in fishing pond CCTV

2h | Bangladesh
Oath for secularism at the Shaheed Minar

Oath for secularism at the Shaheed Minar

3h | Videos
Shahrukh meet Aryan Khan at jail

Shahrukh meet Aryan Khan at jail

4h | Videos
CANDID WITH TOYA Ep - 07II Sunehra Binte Kamal

CANDID WITH TOYA Ep - 07II Sunehra Binte Kamal

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police
Crime

Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police

2
Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year

3
Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal
Sports

Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal

4
Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era
Transport

Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era

5
Syed Alamgir. Illustration: TBS
Interviews

Alamgir raring to repeat another magic for Akij

6
Bangladesh’s GDP to surpass those of Denmark, Singapore, Hong Kong by 2025
Economy

Bangladesh’s GDP to surpass those of Denmark, Singapore, Hong Kong by 2025