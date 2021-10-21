Shariatpur UNO gets death threat

Some miscreants have sent two letters to Mondip Ghorai, Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) of Shariatpur Sadar upazila threatening him to murder.

The UNO filed a general diary with the Palang Model Police Station after getting the letters at his office on Thursday morning.

Palang model police station Officer-in-Charge (OC), Akther Hossain confirmed the matter.

Two handwritten letters were sent to the UNO's address through the post office, the cop said.

"We are investigating the matter", he added.