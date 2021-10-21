Shariatpur UNO gets death threat
The UNO filed a general diary with the Palang Model Police Station after getting the letters at his office on Thursday morning
Some miscreants have sent two letters to Mondip Ghorai, Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) of Shariatpur Sadar upazila threatening him to murder.
The UNO filed a general diary with the Palang Model Police Station after getting the letters at his office on Thursday morning.
Palang model police station Officer-in-Charge (OC), Akther Hossain confirmed the matter.
Two handwritten letters were sent to the UNO's address through the post office, the cop said.
"We are investigating the matter", he added.