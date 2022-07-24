Shakib seeks Tk5.8cr from Banglalink, Jamuna Bank for breaching contract 

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
24 July, 2022, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 24 July, 2022, 04:21 pm

Related News

Shakib seeks Tk5.8cr from Banglalink, Jamuna Bank for breaching contract 

According to the dockets, Banglalink had entered into an agreement in January 2014 with the star cricketer to serve as its brand ambassador for two years

TBS Report 
24 July, 2022, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 24 July, 2022, 04:21 pm
Shakib seeks Tk5.8cr from Banglalink, Jamuna Bank for breaching contract 

All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has sent a legal notice to telecom operator Banglalink and Jamuna Bank for breach of contract and illegal use of brand images and pictures.

The legal notice was served on Sunday (24 July) by his lawyer Barrister Ashraful Hadi demanding Tk5.8 crore in compensation. 

Shakib Al Hasan also demanded the companies cease and desist immediately from all kinds of use, direct or indirect, of his brand, image, advertisement, signature etc as their agreement periods have already expired. 

According to the dockets, Banglalink had entered into an agreement in January 2014 with the star cricketer to serve as its brand ambassador for two years. 

"The 2 years period of the said agreement expired on 20.1.2016 and it was not renewed further. The said agreement specifically provided that our client (Shakib) shall retain all rights over any used or unused images," the lawyer said in the legal notice. 

The notice demanded that photos and banners with Shakib Al Hasan's picture, brand and signature must be withdrawn at various places including Jamuna Bank ATM Booths and Banglalink outlets in seven days otherwise legal action will be taken.

Top News

Shakib al Hasan / Banglalink / Jamuna Bank / Legal Notice

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Pull off a bold and elegant look with statement jewellery

6h | Mode
Photo: Collected

A guide to buying preowned cars

1d | Wheels
Causes of inflation

Causes of inflation

2d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

What do the consumers say?

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Sultan Ahmed, the blind fighter of justice at Cumilla bar

Sultan Ahmed, the blind fighter of justice at Cumilla bar

19m | Videos
Commercial banks hesitant fearing US sanctions

Commercial banks hesitant fearing US sanctions

1h | Videos
Why youths prefer government jobs

Why youths prefer government jobs

19h | Videos
Myanmar genocide case to proceed at ICJ

Myanmar genocide case to proceed at ICJ

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Energy

Check when load shedding will hit your area

2
Graphic: TBS
Panorama

SMC shakes up the beverage market with new electrolyte drink

3
Photo: Collected
Energy

Load shedding timing announced for areas under Desco including Gulshan, Uttara 

4
Country’s first big leap in wind energy from December
Energy

Country’s first big leap in wind energy from December

5
Deepto TV MD secure bail, director among 3 sent to jail in a defamation case
Bangladesh

Deepto TV MD secure bail, director among 3 sent to jail in a defamation case

6
Amanat Shah Lungi is the first brand to introduce stitched lungi in Bangladesh. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

From Amanat Shah to Miah: Bangladesh’s lungi giant goes online