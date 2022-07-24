Shakib seeks Tk5.8cr from Banglalink, Jamuna Bank for breaching contract 

All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has sent a legal notice to telecom operator Banglalink and Jamuna Bank for breach of contract and illegal use of brand images and pictures.

The legal notice was served on Sunday (24 July) by his lawyer Barrister Ashraful Hadi demanding Tk5.8 crore in compensation.

Shakib Al Hasan also demanded the companies cease and desist immediately from all kinds of use, direct or indirect, of his brand, image, advertisement, signature etc as their agreement periods have already expired.

According to the dockets, Banglalink had entered into an agreement in January 2014 with the star cricketer to serve as its brand ambassador for two years.

"The 2 years period of the said agreement expired on 20.1.2016 and it was not renewed further. The said agreement specifically provided that our client (Shakib) shall retain all rights over any used or unused images," the lawyer said in the legal notice.

The notice demanded that photos and banners with Shakib Al Hasan's picture, brand and signature must be withdrawn at various places including Jamuna Bank ATM Booths and Banglalink outlets in seven days otherwise legal action will be taken.