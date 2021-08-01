Shahriar urges all to cooperate for skill development of youth

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam has urged all to cooperate with the government in knowledge sharing as well as investment in the employment generation and skill development of the youth.

He also said that it is time to allow young generation dream big and address any skill gaps in their career path through training in communication, cooperation and leadership.

The state minister made the call while addressing a policy dialogue titled "Skill Development of Youth for Better Employment Opportunity".

Syeda Saima Ahmed, Councillor, Ilford Town, London Borough of Redbridge and Tasmiah Rahman, Head of Strategy and Business Development, BRAC took part as the panelists at the event held on Saturday.

"The government has already taken numerous initiatives to ensure maximum utilisation of youth potential through promoting their empowerment, morality, humanity and commitment to uphold the responsibilities and glory of Bangladesh," Shahriar Alam said.

There are certain challenges that they need to address together, he said, adding that, "We need to ensure full employment and decent work for all men and women including the youths by 2030."

He mentioned that the government has to strengthen its action plan to undertake more programmes with sufficient resource allocations for your development in education, health, skills, sports and culture.

Shahriar Alam said internships should be encouraged from both public and private sector to develop skill among youth.

He stated that Bangladesh is blessed with a large population of young age but the demographic dividend is going down and by 2047, a large population of the country will be of older age.

"Our duty today is to train the youth and build a strong economy during these 17 years so we can support the older population later on," he added.